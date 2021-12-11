Midnight: wiederveröffentlichen „Satanic Royalty“

Midnight feiern die Wiederveröffentlichung ihres Debütklassikers von 2011, Satanic Royalty, nach einer Dekade voller Eps und Splits mit einem speziellen Release via Metal Blade Records. Satanic Royalty ist sowohl eine Destillation der Black-Metal-Magie der ersten Welle als auch eine Erweiterung in härter rockende Gefilde, die vor Lust, Dreck und Sleaze nur so strotzen. Der Name Midnight ist schon seit Jahren Kult, aber hier beweisen sie es eindrucksvoll – verneigt euch vor Satanic Royalty.

Diese spezielle Wiederveröffentlichung enthält Demos von jedem Albumtitel auf einer Bonus-Disc (auf allen Formaten enthalten). Zusätzlich enthält das CD-Digipak eine Bonus-DVD mit einer Dokumentation zum 10-jährigen Albumjubiläum und drei Live-Shows (Defenders of the Faith, Now That’s Class und Hell’s Pleasure).

– 2CD+DVD Digipak

– Aqua Blue & Black A Side B Side Melt (US exclusive)

– Transparent Deep Purple #12 with Black and White Splatter (US exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– White/black burst vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– Gold w/ black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– Transparent red w/ black and white splatter vinyl (Band exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– Vinyl bundle with t-shirt

(*availability will vary by store)

US – https://www.indiemerchstore.com/collections/midnight

EU – https://eu.kingsroadmerch.com/metal-blade/artist/977

Band Store – https://midnight-ohio.bandcamp.com/merch

Die Band hat kürzlich zwei böse Klassiker aus ihrer umfangreichen Diskographie veröffentlicht – No Mercy For Mayhem (2014) und Sweet Death And Ecstasy (2017) – in diversen limitierten Vinylfarben.

Seit 2003 mischt diese Kultband aus Cleveland, die von der verdrehten Muse ihres Frontmanns Athenar geleitet wird, den Metal/Punk-Underground mit ihrem eigenen, höchst süchtig machenden Metal auf und hat sich in der Folge einen beachtlichen Katalog und eine begeisterte Fangemeinde erspielt. Obwohl es sicherlich Fans für die frühen EPs der Band gibt, war es das Debütalbum von Midnight, Satanic Royalty, das den Namen der Band in die Annalen der „Klassiker“ eintrug.

The Sanguine SodomyOf North America“

Mit Watain & Mayhem + Special Guest Midnight

3/7/2022 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

3/8/2022 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

3/9/2022 – The Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

3/11/2022 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

3/12/2022 – The Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

3/14/2022 – Amplified Live – Dallas, TX

3/15/2022 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

3/16/2022 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

3/18/2022 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

3/19/2022 – Orpheum – Tampa, FL

3/20/2022 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

3/22/2022 – Club Soda – Montreal, QC

3/23/2022 – The Phoenix – Toronto, ON

3/25/2022 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

3/26/2022 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

3/27/2022 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

3/29/2022 – Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

3/30/2022 – The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA

3/31/2022 – The Majestic – Detroit, MI

4/1/2022 – The Vic – Chicago, IL

4/2/2022 – Skyway Theater – Minneapolis, MN

4/3/2022 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

European Attack 2022

mit Night Demon

5/24/2022 – Dynamo – Eindhoven, NL

5/25/2022 – Logo – Hamburg, DE

5/26/2022 – Metalheadz Open Air – Oberndorff, DE

5/27/2022 – Bavarian Battle Open Air – Kirchdorff bei Haag, DE

5/28/2022 – Viper Room – Vienna, AT

5/29/2022 – Manor Fest – Whittlebury, UK

5/31/2022 – Orto Bar – Lubljana, SK

6/1/2022 – Slaughter Club – Milano, IT

6/2/2022 – Les Caves Du Manoir – Marftigny, CH

6/3/2022 – Cafe Central – Weinheim, DE

6/4/2022 – Amadeus – Oldenburg, DE

6/5/2022 – Rock Hard Festival – Gelsenkirchen, DE

6/7/2022 – Lido – Berlin, DE

6/8/2022 – Neumanns – Leipzig, DE

6/9/2022 – Modra Vopice – Prague, CZ

6/10/2022 – Iron Fest – Schöneberg-Kübelberg, DE

6/11/2022 – Into the Grave – Leeuwarden, NL

6/12/2022 – MOD – Hasselt, BE

6/13/2022 – The Exchange – Bristol, UK

6/14/2022 – Audio – Glasgow, UK

6/15/2022 – Academy 3 – Manchester, UK

6/17/2022 – Frost & Fireland – Derry, Northern Ireland

6/20/2022 – Magasin4 – Brussels, BE

6/21/2022 – Kiff – Aarau, CH

6/22/2022 – Rockn eat – Lyon, FR

6/23/2022 – Boveda – Barcelona, SP

6/24/2022 – Rock Imperium Festival – Cartagena, SP

6/25/2022 – Stage Live – Bilbao, SP