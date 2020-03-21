Mike Lepond´s Silent Assassins: veröffentlichen am 29.05.2020 ihr drittes Studioalbum “Whore Of Babylon”

Die Heavy-Metal-Bass-Legende Lepond (Symphony X) hat das Album zwischen seiner Tour mit Symphony X aufgenommen und arbeitete in Michael Romeo´s (Symphony X) Studio an dem dritten Album der Silent Assassins. Neben dem Bass übernahm Lepond auch das Einspielen der Rhythmus Gitarre. Lepond äußert sich wie folgt zu den Aufnahmen:

“Alan Tecchio (vocals) has been with me from the beginning, and possesses such an incredible amount of range and power that we’re always gonna work together, and just like Lance Barnewold (guitars), he will definitely be in a touring situation, ”states Lepond. “Jamming with these guys is a no stress situation. There are no egos, there’s no bullshit, it’s just love of this metal music that drives us all, and I think you can clearly hear that on Whore Of Babylon.„

Whore Of Babylon Track Listing: