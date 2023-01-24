Motörhead – neues Video für den bis dato unveröffentlichten Track “Greedy Bastards”

Motörhead, kommen mit einem neuen Video für den bis dato unveröffentlichten Track Greedy Bastards, ein Goodie aus den Sessions von Bad Magic.
Greedy Bastards ist der zweite Edelstein, der nicht auf der Tracklist des allerletzten Studioalbums Bad Magic aus 2015 gelandet ist. Das Nummer 1 Album als Re-issue beinhaltet zwei neue, unveröffentlichte Songs und die Live Performance der Bad Magic Tour beim Mt Fuji Festival inJapan, 2015.
Fans bekommen dazu noch War, Love, Death and Injustice, ein Audio Interview mit Lemmy, das der Motörhead ’Experte’ Robert Kiewik während der Tour geführt hat und dazu das Murder One Ouija Board mit der Ace Of Spades Planchette.
Wie der Titel schon sagt, Motörhead liefert Seriously Bad Magic.
“Another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions” kommentiert Gitarrist Phil Campbell, “with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.”
Das Animationsvideo Greedy Bastards gibt es hier:
(Video by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz).
Pre-order aller Formate HIER!
Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Tracklist:
- Victory Or Die
- Thunder & Lightning
- Fire Storm Hotel
- Shoot Out All of Your Lights
- The Devil
- Electricity
- Evil Eye
- Teach Them How To Bleed
- Till The End
- Tell Me Who To Kill
- Choking On Your Screams
- When The Sky Comes Looking For You
- Sympathy For The Devil
- Heroes
- Bullet In Your Brain
- Greedy Bastards
Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!
Tracklist:
- We Are Motörhead
- Damage Case
- Stay Clean
- Metropolis
- Over the Top
- String Theory
- The Chase is Better Than the Catch
- Rock It
- Lost Woman Blues
- Doctor Rock
- Just ‘Cos You Got the Power
- Going to Brazil
- Ace of Spades
- Overkill