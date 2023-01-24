Motörhead – neues Video für den bis dato unveröffentlichten Track “Greedy Bastards”

Motörhead, kommen mit einem neuen Video für den bis dato unveröffentlichten Track Greedy Bastards, ein Goodie aus den Sessions von Bad Magic.

Greedy Bastards ist der zweite Edelstein, der nicht auf der Tracklist des allerletzten Studioalbums Bad Magic aus 2015 gelandet ist. Das Nummer 1 Album als Re-issue beinhaltet zwei neue, unveröffentlichte Songs und die Live Performance der Bad Magic Tour beim Mt Fuji Festival inJapan, 2015.



Fans bekommen dazu noch War, Love, Death and Injustice, ein Audio Interview mit Lemmy, das der Motörhead ’Experte’ Robert Kiewik während der Tour geführt hat und dazu das Murder One Ouija Board mit der Ace Of Spades Planchette.

Wie der Titel schon sagt, Motörhead liefert Seriously Bad Magic.

“Another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions” kommentiert Gitarrist Phil Campbell, “with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.”

Das Animationsvideo Greedy Bastards gibt es hier:

(Video by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz).



Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC kommt als Doppel-12” Vinyl, CD Digipak mit Bonus Disc, Limited Edition Boxset, Digital Download und Streaming. Das limitierte Boxset beinhaltet das CD Digipak mit Bonus Disc, Doppel- 12” Vinyl, dem exklusiven Lemmy War, Love, Death and Injustice Audio Interview auf 12” Vinyl und dem Motörhead – MURDER ONE Ouija Board mit Planchette.



Watch/Listen to “Bullet In Your Brain”: https://youtu.be/jK3hGMan_6U

Pre-order aller Formate HIER!

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Tracklist:

Victory Or Die Thunder & Lightning Fire Storm Hotel Shoot Out All of Your Lights The Devil Electricity Evil Eye Teach Them How To Bleed Till The End Tell Me Who To Kill Choking On Your Screams When The Sky Comes Looking For You Sympathy For The Devil Heroes Bullet In Your Brain Greedy Bastards

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!

Tracklist: