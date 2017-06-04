Mit einem vernichtenden Sound ausgestattet, der Eure Seelen und Körper zusammenbrechen lassen wird, fallen die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE mit ihrem neuen toxischen Album »Slime And Punishment« erneut über die Szene her.

Heute hat die Band den vierten Videotrailer zu »Slime And Punishment« onlinegestellt. Begebt Euch zum Nuclear Blast-YouTube-Kanal, um zu hören, was die Band über den neuen Gitarristen Nick Poulos zu erzählen hat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QRlPgoZY5k

Ryan Waste kommentiert:

„It’s more about even playing, its a personality thing. ‚Cause you are on the road, you know? You are like brothers out there. You have to get along. Nick is friends with everyone in the band. It is more personality attitude type of thing. Obviously, we play well together. Proof is on stage. But, it just made sense. He fit right in.“

Ihr habt die vorherigen Teile verpasst? Kein Problem!

Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhLc-ArWxqY

Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2OwJIXYSgM

Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzVXEmVw3xw

»Slime And Punishment« wird am 23. Juni über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht.

Die ersten Hörproben gibt es hier:

„Slime And Punishment“: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-jx_fRk3U

„Amateur Sketch“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paVC2vvMfUg

Bestellt das Album jetzt digital vor und erhaltet „Amateur Sketch“ und „Slime And Punishment“ als Sofortdownload oder streamt die Tracks: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital

Bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« im Format Eurer Wahl vor:

http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB

Das Album wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– CD Jewel

– CD Jewel + Bandana (Limitiert auf 250 Exemplare weltweit)

– NB Anniversary Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)

– Clear Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)

– Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limitiert auf 500 Exemplare weltweit)

– Bottle Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 2.300 Exemplare weltweit)

– Black Vinyl

»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA aufgenommen wurde. Mix und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.

»Slime And Punishment« – Tracklist:

01. Breathe Grease

02. Enjoy The Night

03. Dingy Situations

04. Shrednecks

05. Poison The Preacher

06. Bourbon Discipline

07. Parole Violators

08. Slime And Punishment

09. Amateur Sketch

10. Excessive Celebration

11. Low Tolerance

12. Under The Waste Command

13. Death Proof

14. Think Fast

MUNICIPAL WASTE live:

12.06. USA Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

»Vans Warped Tour«

16.06. USA Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot

17.06. USA Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds

21.06. USA Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park

22.06. USA Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds

23.06. USA Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel

24.06. USA Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark

25.06. USA Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

27.06. USA Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds

28.06. USA Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)

29.06. USA Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

30.06. USA Orlando, FL – Tinker Field

01.07. USA St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park

02.07. USA West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

06.07. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07.07. USA Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater

09.07. USA Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

10.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

11.07. USA Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

12.07. USA Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

13.07. USA Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac

14.07. USA Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion

15.07. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

16.07. USA Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

18.07. USA Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19.07. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

20.07. USA Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

21.07. USA Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills

22.07. USA Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

23.07. USA Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park

24.07. USA Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre

26.07. USA Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

27.07. USA Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28.07. USA Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

29.07. USA San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

30.07. USA Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)

01.08. USA Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)

04.08. USA Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

05.08. USA San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field

06.08. USA Pomona, CA – Fairplex

12.08. UK Derby – Bloodstock Open Air

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

