Mit einem vernichtenden Sound ausgestattet, der Eure Seelen und Körper zusammenbrechen lassen wird, fallen die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE mit ihrem neuen toxischen Album »Slime And Punishment« erneut über die Szene her.
Heute hat die Band den vierten Videotrailer zu »Slime And Punishment« onlinegestellt. Begebt Euch zum Nuclear Blast-YouTube-Kanal, um zu hören, was die Band über den neuen Gitarristen Nick Poulos zu erzählen hat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QRlPgoZY5k
Ryan Waste kommentiert:
„It’s more about even playing, its a personality thing. ‚Cause you are on the road, you know? You are like brothers out there. You have to get along. Nick is friends with everyone in the band. It is more personality attitude type of thing. Obviously, we play well together. Proof is on stage. But, it just made sense. He fit right in.“
Ihr habt die vorherigen Teile verpasst? Kein Problem!
Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhLc-ArWxqY
Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2OwJIXYSgM
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzVXEmVw3xw
»Slime And Punishment« wird am 23. Juni über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht.
Die ersten Hörproben gibt es hier:
„Slime And Punishment“: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-jx_fRk3U
„Amateur Sketch“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paVC2vvMfUg
Bestellt das Album jetzt digital vor und erhaltet „Amateur Sketch“ und „Slime And Punishment“ als Sofortdownload oder streamt die Tracks: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital
Bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« im Format Eurer Wahl vor:
http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB
Das Album wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:
– CD Jewel
– CD Jewel + Bandana (Limitiert auf 250 Exemplare weltweit)
– NB Anniversary Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)
– Clear Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)
– Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limitiert auf 500 Exemplare weltweit)
– Bottle Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 2.300 Exemplare weltweit)
– Black Vinyl
»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA aufgenommen wurde. Mix und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.
»Slime And Punishment« – Tracklist:
01. Breathe Grease
02. Enjoy The Night
03. Dingy Situations
04. Shrednecks
05. Poison The Preacher
06. Bourbon Discipline
07. Parole Violators
08. Slime And Punishment
09. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast
MUNICIPAL WASTE live:
12.06. USA Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge
»Vans Warped Tour«
16.06. USA Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot
17.06. USA Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds
21.06. USA Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park
22.06. USA Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
23.06. USA Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel
24.06. USA Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark
25.06. USA Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
27.06. USA Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds
28.06. USA Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)
29.06. USA Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
30.06. USA Orlando, FL – Tinker Field
01.07. USA St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park
02.07. USA West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
06.07. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07.07. USA Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater
09.07. USA Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
10.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
11.07. USA Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
12.07. USA Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
13.07. USA Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac
14.07. USA Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion
15.07. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
16.07. USA Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
18.07. USA Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19.07. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
20.07. USA Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
21.07. USA Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills
22.07. USA Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
23.07. USA Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park
24.07. USA Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre
26.07. USA Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)
27.07. USA Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
28.07. USA Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
29.07. USA San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
30.07. USA Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)
01.08. USA Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)
04.08. USA Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
05.08. USA San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field
06.08. USA Pomona, CA – Fairplex
12.08. UK Derby – Bloodstock Open Air
Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de