Necrotted: Neue EP „Die For Something Worthwhile“ komplett im Stream

Am 10.10.2019 hat das süddeutsche Abrisskommando Necrotted ihre neue EP Die For Something Worthwhile via Rising Nemesis Records veröffentlicht.
Jetzt gibt es die EP als Komplettstream, und zwar hier:
Produziert wurde der nächste Necrotted-Death-Metal-Schlag von Kai Bigler und Benjamin Stelzer von Parasite Inc.
Tracklist:
1. Die For Something Worthwhile
2. Eudaimonia
3. Six Feet Deep, No Party Too Steep
4. Weltschmerz
Weitere Infos zu Necrotted:
Außerdem werden sich Necrotted anschließend auf die Prayer For Annihilation Tour 2019 mit I Declare War, Cytotoxin und Acranius begeben.
Hier die Dates:
24/10/2019 – Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex
Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/416805915798918/
Tickets: https://www.adticket.de/MS-Connexion.html?limit=0&start=0
25/10/2019 – Aalen – Haus der Jugend
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://necrotted.bigcartel.com/product/slaughter-the-crowd-10-year-anniversary-prayer-for-annihilation-tourstop-aalen-ticket
26/10/2019 – Augsburg – Ballonfabrik
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://www.tdtdw-festival.de
27/10/2019 – Vienna – Viper Room
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.at/event/13443?camefrom=at_prom_0142
28/10/2019 – Prague – Rock Café
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://goout.net/cs/listky/i-declare-war cytotoxin dalsi/jaoe/
29/10/2019 – Wroclaw – D.K. Luksus
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://goout.net/pl/bilety/i-declare-war acranius more/wyne/
30/10/2019 – Hannover – Béi Chéz Heinz
Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/341551716561205/
Tickets: https://www.tixforgigs.com/site/Pages/Shop/ShowEvent.aspx?ID=30455
31/10/2019 – Hamburg – Bambi Galore
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=693
01/11/2019 – Berlin – Klub Linse
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: via mail to berlindeathfest@gmail.com
02/11/2019 – Dresden – Club Puschkin
Event: coming soon!
Tickets: https://katharsisagency.bigcartel.com