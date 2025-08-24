Nine Treasures: veröffentlichenam ihr neues Album „Seeking The Absolute“ am 24.10. über Metal Blade Records

Die chinesisch-mongolische Progressive Metal-Band Nine Treasures wird am 24. Oktober ihr neues Album Seeking The Absolute über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

Der Bandname bezieht sich auf eine Gruppe von Objekten, die in alten mongolischen Gedichten erwähnt werden. In ihrer Musik, ihren Texten und visuellen Darstellungen thematisiert die Band die Mythologie und Märchen ihrer Heimat. Doch die Songs von Nine Treasures enthalten auch universelle Bezüge, erklärt Askhan, der praktizierender Buddhist ist. „Lyrically, Seeking The Truth (title track) for example is about holding onto faith and seeking the ultimate truth of the universe. That’s something I’ve personally been striving for in recent years so in many ways, this song is a message to myself. A kind of self-encouragement. But I also hope it can bring strength to others, too.“

„On Seeking The Absolute, we tried to capture the things that truly excite us deep inside; those unforgettable moments when your mind swings wide open to infinite possibilities“, sagt Askhan. „You open a brand-new realm for yourself, unfamiliar, yet incredibly thrilling. At the same time, it’s like an enormous puzzle, and to complete it, you also need calm reflection and meticulous analysis. That’s why we look upon it as ’seeking the absolute.'“

Die erste Single aus Seeking The Absolute ist Real Dream, ein Song, der während des Aufenthalts der Band in Los Angeles geschrieben wurde. Seht euch das Video hier an:

„Real Dream marked a turning point for the band“, sagt Askhan. „It felt like stepping into a new dimension. Through this song, we rediscovered our confidence and broke through a long creative bottleneck. It truly felt like a rebirth. We explored every possible structure, piecing together the perfect arrangement through endless trial and error. And in the end, we got exactly what we had envisioned – it was all worth it.“

Seeking The Absolute – Trackliste:

1. Until Now

2. Indecision

3. Yellow-Black Storm

4. Steel Falcon

5. Real Dream

6. The Ultimate Evolution

7. Just Like You

8. Lonely Old Horse

9. Seeking The Absolute

Seeking The Absolute wird auf CD und digital sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Red Galaxy (US – Ltd. 300)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Orange/Red/Black Melt (EU – Ltd. 200)

Nine Treasures wechseln mühelos zwischen einem direkten Headbanging-Stil und einem atmosphärischeren, progressiven Stil. Gitarrentechnisch integriert Askhan viele mongolische Spieltechniken und Songwriting-Logik in sein Spiel und ist begeistert von dem „frischen Blut“, das es dem Sound der Band verleiht. Der vielseitige Ansatz der Band und ihre universelle Botschaft ermöglichen es ihnen, mit jeder musikalisch progressiven Band zu touren, sei es Amon Amarth oder Tool.

Gegründet wurde die Band 2010 von Sänger und Gitarrist Askhan in der autonomen Region Innermongolei in China. Nine Treasures bietet eine einzigartige Kombination aus Heavy Metal und traditioneller mongolischer Instrumentierung, wobei sowohl konventionelle Gesangstechniken als auch mongolisches Kehlgesang zum Einsatz kommen. E-Gitarren, Bass und Schlagzeug verschmelzen mit einheimischen Saiteninstrumenten wie der Balalaika und der Morin Khuur (Pferdekopfgeige), was zu einem klanglichen Kaleidoskop führt, das keinem festen Schema folgt. Mit über 100 Festivalauftritten und Headliner-Gigs pro Jahr in Asien, vor Publikum von bis zu 50.000 Menschen, und vier veröffentlichten Alben, sind Nine Treasures auf dem Höhepunkt ihres Schaffens und bereit, Nordamerika zu erobern. Seeking The Absolute ist ihr erstes Album für Metal Blade und die erste LP mit weltweiter Veröffentlichung.

Nine Treasures sind:

Askhan – Gitarren, Gesang, Balalaika, Tovshuur

Orgil – Bass, Hintergrundgesang

Saina – Balalaika, Hintergrundgesang, Gitarren

Namra – Schlagzeug

Nars – Pferdekopfgeige, Hintergrundgesang

