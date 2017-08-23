Dieser Rückkehr hat die Melodic Metal-Szene mit Spannung entgegengefiebert: NOCTURNAL RITES veröfentlichen zehn Jahre nach ihrem letzten Longplayer „The 8th Sin“ am 29. September mit „Phoenix“ endlich ihr neues Album.

Der neue Clip zum Song „A Heart As Black As Coal“ ist die erste visuelle Präsentation des neuen Line-Ups in einem Bandperformance-Setting.

“After an almost ten year long hiatus, we figured a stylish yet basic performance video would be the way to go. Even though performing in a music video is utterly different from being on stage, it still shows what we’re all about – playing and having a blast doing so“, kommentiert die Band.

Quelle: www.afm-records.de

