Novembre: veröffentlichen neuen Track „Your Holocene“ vom kommenden Album „Words Of Indigo“

Die italienischen Meister des Doom, Novembre, melden sich mit ihrer zweiten Single aus dem neuen Album Words Of Indigo zurück, das am 7. November über Peaceville veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Your Holocene hier an:

Songwriter Carmelo Orlando äußerte sich zu dem neuen Track mit dem Titel House Of Rain: „The moment the main motif of House Of Rain poured out, I knew we had something special. It’s not the kind of theme you stumble upon every day. It’s an instant sing-along and had to be handled with special care if we didn’t want it to go to waste on a two-bit tune. That’s why we decided to put extra effort into putting this track together. Once it was done, I felt it needed another vocal line an octave higher to go along with mine. That’s where the idea of female vocals came in. Luckily, one of my all-time favourite singers, Ann-Mari Edvardsen, ex-singer of the Norwegian legends The 3rd And The Mortal—with whom we had already collaborated years ago on the album Novembrine Waltz—had just moved to my hometown in Sicily. It only felt natural to give her a call and suggest a second collaboration, which, to my surprise, she happily accepted. So I flew back to Sicily to meet her in a studio, and that’s where the magic happened. Then the band was phenomenal, the rhythm section thundering ahead like a train, and the central solo lifted the piece to soaring heights. And like something out of a fate-driven novel, it all came together—Ann-Mari, my return to the old country—and the lyrics could only be about an old house, the houses we leave behind, and the silence they must have carried all those years without us kids tearing through its rooms. Do they miss us? Do they feel lonely?“

Diese exquisite und fein strukturierte Darbietung kreativer Fähigkeiten erkundet Themen wie Gefahr und Unschuld, Angst und Nostalgie. Die neueste Reise führt uns durch die Strömungen des wütenden Death Metal und sweeping, erhebenden Passagen voller ruhiger Eindringlichkeit, alles kunstvoll miteinander verwoben zu melodischen Epen.

Words Of Indigo – Trackliste:

1. Sun Magenta

2. Statua

3. Neptunian Hearts

4. House Of Rain

5. Brontide

6. Intervallo

7. Your Holocene

8. Chiesa Dell’alba

9. Ipernotte

10. Post Poetic

11. Onde

Die Mixing- und Mastering-Arbeiten für das neue Album wurden von dem legendären Produzenten Dan Swanö (Opeth, Katatonia, Bloodbath) in den Unisound Studios durchgeführt. Das Artwork für Words Of Indigo stammt von dem renommierten Künstler Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia).

Novembre haben zudem frisches Blut für Words Of Indigo gewonnen, nachdem das langjährige Mitglied Massimiliano Pagliuso kürzlich die Band verlassen hat. Neu im Line-Up sind Fabio Fraschini (Bass), Alessio Erriu (Gitarre), Federico Albanese (Gitarre) und Yuri Croscenko (Schlagzeug). Das Album enthält außerdem einen Gastauftritt von Ann-Mari Edvardsen, die für ihre frühere Arbeit mit den norwegischen Größen The 3rd And The Mortal bekannt ist, auf der hymnischen Ode zur Reflexion, House Of Rain.

Die Ursprünge von Novembre reichen bis September 1990 in Rom, Italien, zurück, als die Brüder Carmelo und Giuseppe Orlando ihre ersten Aufnahmen unter dem Namen Catacomb machten. Diese Songs zeigten einen von Gothic- und Doom-Metal geprägten Stil, der das Interesse im Underground weckte. Etwa 1993 entschieden die Brüder, dass eine Namensänderung notwendig sei, und so wurde Novembre geboren. Im Laufe der Jahre entwickelte sich die Band zu einer der führenden europäischen Atmospheric-Doom-Bands, wobei ihr Debütalbum Wish I Could Dream it Again… von 1994 dazu beitrug, Novembre auf die internationale Bühne zu bringen.

