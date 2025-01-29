Orange Goblin: geben bekannt, dass 2025 ihr letztes Jahr sein wird

Die Band wird 2025 eine letzte Reihe von Shows Spielen, die in einer ultimativen Abschiedsshow im Dezember in London final enden.

Orange Goblin nähern sich ihrem 30-jährigen Jubiläum und haben angekündigt, dass 2025 ihr vorerst letztes Jahr sein wird. Die legendäre britische Heavy-Metal-Band, die für ihren kompromisslosen DIY-Ethos und ihre elektrisierenden Live-Auftritte bekannt ist, teilte diese emotionale Entscheidung mit ihren Fans und bedankte sich für die Unterstützung, die ihre außergewöhnliche, drei Jahrzehnte währende Karriere vorangetrieben hat.

In einer aufrichtigen Erklärung reflektierten Orange Goblin ihre Reise:

„As Orange Goblin enters its 30th year of existence, we have made the collective decision that 2025 will be our last. Maybe not forever and who knows what could be possible further down the line. It’s been a wild 30 years and we have had some incredible experiences and are left with magical memories. For that we are all truly grateful. We started the band with no real preconception of what it eventually became, we started as bored teenagers with a mutual love of Heavy Metal, Classic Rock and Punk Rock. We feel very fortunate that we have been able to travel all over the world, numerous times, and have made a network of friends all around the globe. We are proud of everything we have accomplished together, we’ve always maintained a DIY ethic and done things our own way and on our terms. We have never compromised to fit into any specific scene and we feel we leave a very strong legacy of 10 studio albums, each one a milestone that marks exactly where we were at each point of our journey. Of this, we are fiercely proud. It’s not been an easy decision for any of us, we have all given 30 years of our lives to this incredible band, but we feel that now is the right time for us to focus our attention on our families and other interests outside the band. We will of course be honouring all the shows and festivals we currently have planned for 2025, as well as a few other things that we have in the pipeline, but these could be your last chance to catch Orange Goblin live, wherever you are, for a while!

We would like to express our gratitude to every single person that has made this possible for us, there are too many to name personally, but especially to our wives and children that have supported us no matter what, our former band mates, Martyn and Pete, the current and former road crew that have kept the show on the road for so long, despite us never making things easy for them. But last and by no means least, we thank you, the Orange Goblin fans that have been the bedrock of everything for us. Nothing we have done would’ve been possible without the fans that have bought the albums, the merchandise, the show tickets and always showed us and made us feel just how appreciated we are. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts…………Orange Fuckin‘ Goblin Baby! End of transmission.“

– Ben, Joe, Chris & Harry – Orange Goblin

Orange Goblin – Final Shows 2025

Fri 07 Mar – Block 33, Thessaloniki, Greece

Sat 08 Mar – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest, Athens, Greece

Sun 09 Mar – Mixtape 5, Sofia, Bulgaria

Sat 24 May – Maryland Deathfest, Baltimore, USA

Fri 13 Jun – Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, The Netherlands

Thu 19 Jun – Hellfest, Clisson, France

Fri 20 Jun – Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium

Thu 31 Jul – Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Rasnov, Romania

Sat 02 Aug – Wacken Open Air Festival, Wacken, Germany

Sun 03 Aug – Sylak Open Air Festival, Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France

Wed 06 Aug – Brutal Assault Festival, Jaromer, Czech Republic

Fri 08 Aug – Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Catton Hall, UK

Fri 15 Aug – Frantic Fest, Francavilla Al Mare, Italy

Fri 05 Sep – Summer Dying Loud Festival, Lodzki, Poland

Tickets für die letzten Konzerte von Orange Goblin und Informationen über mögliche zukünftige Projekte finden Sie unter www.orangegoblinofficial.com. Ein gigantisches Abschiedskonzert ist für Dezember 2025 in London geplant, weitere Details folgen.

Die 1995 gegründete Band Orange Goblin hat sich mit zehn gefeierten Studioalben einen festen Platz in den Annalen des Heavy Metal erspielt, zuletzt 2024 mit Science, Not Fiction, das von Fans und Kollegen gleichermaßen gelobt wurde. Bekannt für ihre unermüdlichen Tourneen und ihre Fähigkeit, Genres zu überschreiten, hat die Band eine globale Anhängerschaft gewonnen und tritt auf legendären Festivals und Veranstaltungsorten auf der ganzen Welt auf.

Orange Goblin Besetzung:

Ben Ward – Gesang

Joe Hoare – Gitarre

Chris Turner – Schlagzeug

Harry Armstrong – Bass

Orange Goblin online:

https://www.orangegoblinofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/orangegoblinofficial

https://www.instagram.com/orangegoblinofficial/