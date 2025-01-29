Lifesick: veröffentlichen Video „Peace Through Superior Firepower“

Die dänische Death Metal/Metallic Hardcore-Band Lifesick freut sich, das Jahr mit einem neuen Video zu Peace Through Superior Firepower zu beginnen. Der Track stammt von dem von Kritikern gelobten Album Loved By None, Hated By All, das im letzten Herbst auf Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Lifesick präsentieren brutale und brutal ehrliche Songs mit Texten, die von der turbulenten Natur des Lebens inspiriert sind. Musikalisch beeinflusst vom schwedischen Death Metal, schafft die Band mit ihrer authentischen und explosiven Mischung aus zermalmenden Klängen und modernen Breakdowns einen kompromisslosen Sound und eine Vision.

Seht euch das Video zu Peace Through Superior Firepower hier an:

Zu Peace Through Superior Firepower meint die Band: „The idea of trying to spread peace around the world with bombs and guns is one of the most bizarre aspects of the human race. Some of us are raised with love, and a subtle hint of hate for others. This song features heavy and catchy guitar riffs, with plenty of sing-along vocal parts. The track includes layers of samples and pitched-down guitar, giving the breakdown a distinct feel compared to the rest of the songs on the album. ‚Only the dead see the end of war-a haunting anthem of vengeance.'“

Mehr Infos zum aktuellen Album Loved By None, Hated By All findet ihr hier:

Lifesick werden im April eine kurze Reihe von europäischen Live-Terminen absolvieren und dabei von den Special Guests Tchert unterstützt.

Lifesick

w/ Tchert:

4/10/2025 Béi Chéz Heinz – Hannover, DE

4/11/2025 Hirsch Q – Dortmund, DE

4/12/2025 Gerber 3 – Weimar, DE

4/13/2025 Klub 007 – Prague, CZ

4/14/2025 Chmury – Warsaw, PL

4/15/2025 XI20 – Vilnius, LT

4/16/2025 KM12 – Riga, LV

4/17/2025 Paavli Kultuurivabrik – Tallinn, EE

4/18/2025 Lemmy – Kaunas, LT

4/19/2025 HD Die Rock & Metalbar

Lifesick sind:

Simon Shoshan: Gesang

Nicolai Lindegaard: Gitarre

Nikolai Lund: Gitarre

Jeppe Løwe: Schlagzeug

Jeppe Riis Frausing: Bass

Lifesick online:

https://lifesick.dk

https://www.facebook.com/lifesick

https://www.instagram.com/lifesickhc