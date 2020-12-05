Our Mirage: veröffentlichen neue Single „Remedy“

Die heißen Post-Hardcore Virtuosen Our Mirage aus Marl veröffentlichen heute ihre brandneue Single Remedy!

„In one of the hardest years ever we were struggling with remaining our confidence and belief. Not only do we miss being on tour and playing shows, we miss YOU guys! Music connects us with people from all over the world, you guys help US through our toughest days just by letting us know that we are able to create change. We are more grateful than ever to every single one of you supporting us throughout this (hopefully) not foreverlasting off-phase. How can the whole world be so wrong? There is a REMEDY for all of us, it‘s called unity! We are one, we are Our Mirage.“ – Our Mirage



Quelle: Arising Empire