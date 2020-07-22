Panychida: unterschreiben bei Folter Records – neues Album im Herbst

Die tschechischen Black/Heavy Metaller Panychida kehren nach einigen Jahren zu ihrer alten Label-Heimat Folter Records zurück. Bereits im Herbst 2020 sollen die ersten Früchte der Kooperation geerntet werden. Das fünfte Studioalbum heißt Gabreta Aeterna und wird ein Konzeptalbum über die Menschen und die Natur in der Šumava Mountains Region.

Die Band kommentiert wie folgt:

„We are very happy to be back with Folter Records after some years. It goes with pleasure that in these uncertain times we can rely on help of old friends and partners. Together we wanna bring out our most ambitious album to date, that´s gonna bring you back to the times of old Šumava. A mountain region on the Czech/German border that abound with fascinating nature and is full of unsettled history. It´s been a journey for us and hope it will be for the listeners too.“

