Parkway Drive: „Viva The Underdogs“ Soundtrack veröffentlicht & die Dokumentation feiert am 04.04.2020 auf YouTube Premiere

„The band is hosting a YouTube premiere of their documentary,

Viva The Underdogs

,

on Saturday, April 4 as a gift to fans. The viewing will take place 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST/11pm CEST and Sunday, April 5 7am AEST/6am JST. Tune into the band’s YouTube to watch

here

. The

documentary, features over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band’s most explosive live tours and world’s biggest music festivals. The film gives an incredibly honest and candid look at Parkway Drive’s 15-year underdog journey; the good-times, battles, triumphs, and sacrifices.“