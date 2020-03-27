Parkway Drive: „Viva The Underdogs“ Soundtrack veröffentlicht & die Dokumentation feiert am 04.04.2020 auf YouTube Premiere

Die australischen Rock-Giganten Parkway Drive veröffentlichen heute den Soundtrack, zu der im Januar in über 60 deutschen Kinos ausgestrahlten Band-Doku Viva The Underdogs auf Epitaph. Neben elf Live-Songs, die während der Headline-Performance des letztjährigen Wacken Open Airs aufgenommen wurden, enthält der Soundtrack mit Die Leere (The Void), Würgegriff (Vice Grip) und Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) 3 exklusive deutschsprachige Songs. Auf letzterem ist Casper als Special-Guest mit dabei.
Viva The Underdogs Dokumentations-Film-Premiere-Stream 04.04.2020 (Samstag) auf dem Parkway Drive–YouTube Channel,
Zeit: 23.00 Uhr / 11pm CEST
„The band is hosting a YouTube premiere of their documentary, Viva The Underdogs, on Saturday, April 4 as a gift to fans. The viewing will take place 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST/11pm CEST and Sunday, April 5 7am AEST/6am JST. Tune into the band’s YouTube to watch here. The documentary, features over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band’s most explosive live tours and world’s biggest music festivals. The film gives an incredibly honest and candid look at Parkway Drive’s 15-year underdog journey; the good-times, battles, triumphs, and sacrifices.“
Parkway Drive gaben letzte Woche die Nachholtermine, für die abgesagte Arena-Tour im April bekannt !
Viva The Underdogs – European Revolution 2020-Arena Tour :
(Support: Hatebreed + Crystal Lake)
- 13.11.2020: München – Olympiahalle
- 17.11.2020: Leipzig – Arena
- 25.11.2020: Frankfurt – Festhalle
- 29.11.2020: Wien -Stadthalle (AT)
- 03.12.2020: Hamburg – Sporthalle (DE)
- 05.12.2020: Dortmund – Westfalenhalle (DE)