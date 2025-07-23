Prophecy Fest 2025: gibt Verschiebung der Metal Show von Dornenreich bekannt

Das Prophecy Fest muss leider bekannt geben, dass Dornenreich gezwungen sind, ihre mit Spannung erwartete Metal Show in diesem Jahr auf eine spätere Ausgabe zu verschieben. Der ernste Grund für diese Entscheidung wird in der folgenden Erklärung der Band dargelegt:

Dornenreich äußern sich wie folgt:

Friends,

with a heavy heart, we have to let you know that we are forced to postpone the metal set that we were eager to play at this year’s Prophecy Fest to next year due to health reasons affecting our drummer Gilvan.

Gilvan’s recovery coincides with the rehearsals and the Prophecy Fest itself and given the fact that Gilvan’s drumming is the very pulse of our metallic side we therefore have no choice but to postpone the concert: health comes first.

Inve and I will play the second Dornenreich concert (acoustic set) as scheduled – not least for Gilvan who was immensely looking forward to Balve.

For the time being we wish Gilvan a speedy recovery also on behalf of you – our loyal and passionate audience.

Let’s turn the acoustic concert at this year’s Prophecy Fest into something particularly powerful, connecting and conscious!

Life and Passion 2025

On behalf of Dornenreich, on behalf of Gilvan Eviga and Inve

Das Prophecy Fest und Prophecy Productions senden ihre herzlichen Genesungswünsche an Gilvan und hoffen auf eine schnelle Genesung. Als Lichtblick für alle Anhänger von Dornenreich freuen wir uns, dass Eviga und Inve zugestimmt haben, ihre akustische Show in diesem Jahr wie geplant aufzuführen.

Wir arbeiten auch an einem Ersatz für den Slot, der bald bekannt gegeben wird.

Mehr Infos unter:

https://fest.prophecy.de