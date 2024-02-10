Punk Rock Holiday 2.4: neue Bands am Soča River

Sonne, Strand, Gute Laune und vor allem jede Menge tolle Live Musik, all das bietet das Punk Rock Holiday Festival in Tolmin – Slowenien. Das sich dies über die Jahre weit über die slowenischen Landesgrenzen hinausgehend herumgesprochen hat, ist kaum verwunderlich.

Umgeben von Bergen und schattenspendenden Bäumen auf dem Campingplatz, mediterranes Klima, Strände mit zwei Bühnen, eine Hauptbühne inmitten von Baumreihen, keine wirkliche Grenze zwischen den Bands und den Zuschauern und eine Bühne am sogenannten Paradies-Strand – das macht dieses Festival einzigartig und ein Urlaubs-Feeling ist garantiert!

Wer sich einen Eindruck verschaffen mag, weshalb sich jedes Jahr Rock-Fans aus allen Winkeln der Erde nach Slowenien aufmachen, kann das hier tun! Legendär sicherlich auch Auftritte wie der 2019er von Pennywise.

Das Festival gibt nach Headlinern wie Descendents, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio und Flogging Molly heute mit u. a. No Fun At All, H2O und The Exploited einen weiteren Schwung hochkarätiger Bands für 2024 bekannt und äußert sich wie folgt:

„Beautiful people!“

„As winter is coming to an end and we’re halfway to August, we have some more exciting news to share. We’re thrilled to announce seven new bands joining our lineup today. From Sweden, the ever-energetic No Fun At All will bring their signature fun-filled show. Joining them are the iconic Scottish punk band, The Exploited, and the unstoppable force known as H2O.

Now, let’s head over to the Beach stage! We’re kicking things off with the first four headlining bands: Bridge City Sinners, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Seized Up, and Slaughterhouse.

There’s less than 1000 tickets available, so head on to our shop now or contact one of the previously announced beach stage bands, who will gladly sort you out with some tickets to heaven!“

Bustickets vom Brakrock to PRH und zurück mit drei Stationen in Deutschland: https://brakrock.com/coach-to-punkrock-holiday

Flughafen Shuttle: https://www.markun-shuttle.com/en/2023/02/15/punk-rock-holiday-shuttle-2024/

