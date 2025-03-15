Quadvium: stellen Debütalbum „Tetradōm“ vor

Das halb in Kalifornien, halb in den Niederlanden beheimatete Instrumental-Progressive-Metal-Fusion-Quartett Quadvium, bestehend aus dem amerikanischen Bassisten Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death) und dem niederländischen Bassisten Jeroen Paul Thesseling (Obscura, Pestilence), enthüllt Details zu seinem mit Spannung erwarteten Debüt-Studioalbum Tetradōm, das am 30. Mai über Agonia Records erscheinen wird. Die Band dreht derzeit ein Musikvideo für die erste Single des Albums, die noch in diesem Monat veröffentlicht wird.

„We had an intention many many years ago to make some music together… to feature two predominately multistring fretless bass players playing in duet form“, kommentieren die Quadvium-Bassisten Steve und Jeroen. „That is to say, neither being «rhythm bass & lead bass» nor some trading off hot solo licks mess. But easier said than done! While hanging out, we exchanged some thoughts about how it would be to form a group to support our bass-ic needs. At that time it was just a spontaneous idea, but over the years the topic was brought up again and again. This vision was blurry at best and it took us a long time to not only imagine how to feature the bass in this way, but more importantly – who would share in this concept with us. Yuma is an old acquaintance and lucky for us, he needed this project to add to his list of a thousand others! But having a drummer that understood that two bass players would be filling the sonic spectrum, he was undaunted in contributing the backbone as well as keeping our outlandish ideas in check. After a long search for the next musician, a gold mine was found on Instagram reels by the name of Eve. Some of the most insane guitar (and bass!) videos we ever saw inspired us to ask if this was a project worth joining… not only did we have our final member aboard, but a studio genius and the main composer of this strategy we had so long ago, who brought it all together and focused everything into the album we are so proud to share with you now. Thanks to the solid support from Agonia Records for supporting our dream and making this album a reality! Fans of instrumental progressive metal fusion – and fretless bass! – will surely enjoy these musical journeys.“

Steve Di Giorgio und Jeroen Paul Thesseling sind beide Innovatoren, wenn es darum geht, einen anderen Stil des Fretless-Bassspiels in den Metal zu bringen. Eine Band mit zwei überwiegend mehrsaitigen Fretless-Bassisten zu gründen, ist nicht alltäglich, und das Bass-Duo hatte das Gefühl, dass sie sich ganz besonders viel Zeit nehmen mussten, um die Beteiligten und das Endergebnis richtig aufeinander abzustimmen – das heißt, den richtigen Sound und die richtige Komposition zu finden, um diese seltene Vision zu repräsentieren. Zusammen mit dem holländischen Meisterschlagzeuger Yuma van Eekelen (Our Oceans, Pestilence) und der amerikanischen Gitarrenvirtuosin/Komponistin Eve (Myth Of I, Kaathe) – deren Beitrag und Expertise einen großen Teil von Quadvium ausmachen – nahm die Musik mit der Zeit Gestalt an. Das Line-Up ist genau die richtige Mischung, um die delikate Balance zwischen einem solch schweren akustischen Angebot und einem vollen Vokabular an hochkarätigen, konstruierten Stücken zu finden.

Tetradōm – Trackliste:

1. Moksha

2. Náströnd

3. Apophis

4. Ghardus

5. Adhyasa

6. Sarab

7. Eidolon

Tetradōm wurde von Eve aufgenommen und produziert und von Yuma van Eekelen mitproduziert. Gemastert wurde das Album von Dereck Blackburn bei Quiethouse Recording. Travis Smith (Amorphis, King Diamond, Cynic) gestaltete das Artwork und Layout des Albums.

Quadvium Besetzung:

Eve – Gitarre, Sounddesign

Steve Di Giorgio – Bass

Jeroen Paul Thesseling – Bass

Yuma van Eekelen – Schlagzeug

