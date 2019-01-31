Suchen
Konzert mit Metal Witch, Pectora und Black Adder

Live:

Metal Witch — Heavy Metal, Wedel
https://facebook.com/metalwitches/

Pectora — Heavy Metal, Dänemark
https://facebook.com/Pectora/

Black Adder — Heavy Metal, Ocholt
https://facebook.com/blackadderheavymetal/

Bambi Galore

Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass: 20:00 Uhr
Beginn: 21:00 Uhr

Vorverkauf: 13,00 Euro
Abendkasse: 15,00 Euro

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=532

