Rockharz 2023: Einherjer ersetzen Draconian

Leider ereilte uns aus dem Hause Draconian folgende Nachricht:

„Friends, We are truly saddened to have to announce that we are going to have to cancel Rockharz in Germany this Summer due to an unforeseen family emergency. After such an amazing and successful European tour we were looking forward to the stage again so soon, but sometimes life has other plans that cannot be helped and requires immediate attention. The lack of time leaves us no room for temporary replacement nor time to rehearse under these circumstances.

We apologize for the short notice and thank you all for your understanding.



Much love,

The Horde“

Wir hoffen, die Band endlich bei einer der kommenden Rockharz-Editionen bei uns zu haben und sind in Kontakt, um die Show für nächstes Jahr bestätigen zu können.

Umso erfreuter sind wir, dass eine ebenfalls aus dem hohen Norden stammende Band den Platz von Draconian einnehmen wird: Die Viking-Metaller Einherjer! Also hoch die Hörner, Helm auf und losgerudert; die Wikinger kommen! Shuttlebus Rockharz 2023

Während der Festivaltage pendelt für Euch ein Shuttlebus zwischen dem Festivalgelände und den umliegenden Städten. Unser Shuttle fährt zusätzlich zum normalen Linienverkehr, kostet fünf Euro pro Fahrt und ist barrierefrei.

Tickets können direkt im Bus gekauft werden.

Mögliche Änderungen werden über die üblichen Kanäle kommuniziert.

Bei den Ankunfts- oder Abfahrtszeiten handelt es sich um ca. Angaben, die je nach Auslastung und Verkehrslage geringfügig abweichen können.

Die aktuell geplanten Abfahrtszeiten findet ihr hier: https://www.rockharz-festival.com/infos/shuttlebus-rockharz-2023

Bands 2023:

A Life Divided, All For Metal, Airbourne, Amon Amarth, Angus McSix, Arch Enemy, As I Lay Dying, Battle Beast, Blind Guardian, Bloodbound, Burning Witches , Carcass, Children Of Grotesque, Delta Bats, Destruction, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Exhorder, Feuerschwanz, Fiddler’s Green, Firkin, Hämatom, How We End, Infinitas, In Flames, Kneipenterroristen, Korpiklaani, Kris Barras Band, Lacuna Coil, Legion Of The Damned, Letzte Instanz, Life Of Agony Celebrates 30 Years Of River Runs Red, Lord Of The Lost, Mono Inc., Moonspell, Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen, Null Positiv, Ohrenfeindt, Onslaught, Paradise Lost, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Play Motörhead, Rauhbein, Saltatio Mortis, Septicflesh, Skald, Sonata Arctica, Soulbound, Tanzwut, The Dark Side Of The Moon, The Legion:Ghost, Tribulation, Unzucht, Versengold, Voodoo Kiss, Wind Rose, Wolfheart

Mehr Infos unter: https://www.rockharz-festival.com/