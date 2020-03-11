Russ Ballard: verlegen It`s Good To Be Here Tour-Europe 2020

Der britische Rockmusiker Russ Ballard verlegt die komplette It`s Good To Be Here Tour-Europe 2020 wegen des Coronavirus. Die Tour soll später im Jahr nachgeholt werden, die Tickets behalten ihre Gültigkeit. Für die späteren Termine die Facebook-Seite im Auge behalten: https://www.facebook.com/RussBallardMusicOfficial/

Statement des Tour Promoters:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM TOUR PROMOTER

Dear Friends,

We are very sorry to announce the postponement of the European Tour.

Due to the Corona Virus, more and more venues are no longer allowed to play and none of us know what will happen next.

This is the worst news we can tell you now, and we all are very disappointed about the development of this virus. But, for the safety of everyone we had to make this last minute decision.

All over Europe we see football games behind closed doors, more and more people in quarantine and we can’t guarantee your safety during the shows, as even the incubation period is not clear.

Please accept our apol ogies for this dramatic step, but our health is the most important thing we have.

We will do the tour …TICKETS REMAIN VALID. More gigs will be added for later this year. Information will be send to you as soon as we have it.

Team RGB