Serenity: Symphonic Power Alliance Tour abgesagt

Hier das Statement von Serenity:

Dear friends and fans, as you might have guessed, our tour has not been spared by the international security measures. However, we will not cancel but reschedule the entire tour. We are currently working with the promoters of each venue to find new dates for this tour. All the tickets will remain valid which is why we encourage you to keep them in order to help all the people involved in the organisation of this tour and limit the financial loss. We thank you for your understanding and support. More information to come, stay tuned and stay safe!