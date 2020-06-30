Sevendust: covern Soundgarden-Klassiker „The Day I Tried To Live“

Die US Metal Band Sevendust präsentiert mit dem Soundgarden Klassiker The Day I Tried To Live ein eindrucksvolles Lebenszeichen. Der Song markiert das erste neue Material seit dem Album All I See Is War (Rise Records) aus dem Jahr 2018. Passend zur Veröffentlichung legen die Amerikaner zudem ein Lyric-Video vor:

“Soundgarden is such an important band to all of us in Sevendust and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting,” erklärt Sänger Lajon Witherspoon. “We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Elvis suggested ‘The Day I Tried To Live.’ I would have been fine with any of those songs personally. When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden.”

Die Aufnahme zu der Cover-Version leitete der renommierte Produzent Michael „Elvis“ Baskette, der bereits u.a. mit Alter Bridge, Tremonti und Slash arbeitete. Das aktuelle Album All I See Is War debütierte in den USA auf dem ersten Platz der Hard-Rock-Charts, auf Platz drei der Rock-Charts sowie auf Platz 28 der Billboard-Charts.

Website: www.sevendust.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sevendustofficial

Twitter: @Sevendust