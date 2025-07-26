Signs Of The Swarm: veröffentlichen Video zum Titeltrack „To Rid Myself Of Truth“

Signs Of The Swarm bieten Fans mit einem neuen Video zum Titelsong einen letzten Vorgeschmack auf das Album vor dessen Veröffentlichung. Das Video kann hier angesehen werden:

„I started writing this song after Dave and I had a chat about getting back to the roots that made us want to make stupid-heavy music,“ sagt Schlagzeuger Bobby Crow. „I wanted some straight up knuckling-dragging, slack jaw shit. It felt like a great way to open the album and make a statement that we aren’t here to fuck around.“

„I personally think this is the heaviest breakdown on the record—maybe tied with closing track Creator„, erklärt Sänger David Simonich. „My favorite line from To Rid Myself Of Truth was inspired by the recent Nosferatu movie: ‚The shrieks of two, the screams of one, the cries of none.'“

Pre-order To Rid Myself Of Truth: https://SignsOfTheSwarm.lnk.to/ToRidMyselfOfTruth-AlbumPR