SOM: Die 6 Song EP Awake der US Band aus Ex- und aktuellen Mitgliedern von Caspian, Junius, Constants und Adai ist veröffentlicht

Die 6-Track-EP Awake von SOM wurde am 05.03 (digital) und 12.03 (physisch) veröffentlicht.

Die erst kürzlich von Pelagic Records unter Vertrag genommene US-Band SOM, die sie aus sich aus ehemaligen und aktuellen Mitgliedern von Caspian, Junius, Constants und Adai zusammensetzt, veröffentlichte zuletzt mit Youth // Decay das zweite sehenswerte Video.

Die EP enthält zwei neue Songs sowie Remixe von u.a. Holy Fawn, Hisself (Johnny Dang/O’Brother), U DYE (Marshall Gallagher/Teenage Wrist) und Giuseppe Capolupo (The Devil Wears Prada).

Zuvor erschien mit Awake // Sedate ein weiterer Vorbote samt Video.

Jetzt gibt es noch einen Visualizer zu Open Wound von SOM im Remix von U DYE (Marshall Gallagher of Teenage Wrist):

Dazu sagt U DYE (Marshall Gallagher of Teenage Wrist): “U DYE is my outlet for anything electronic, usually a graveyard for shitty vaporwave beats. I like trying to do fun things with stems from my friends‘ bands, and Open Wounds lent itself so well to the style I’ve been trying to hone in on. It’s such a rad song and produced really well to begin with, I didn’t have to tweak much to make it a lo fi dance track.”

Quelle: Starkult Promotion