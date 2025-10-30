Souls Of Diotima: schließen die Aufnahmen zu ihrem neuen Album ab und begrüßen Bassist Manuel Dettori

Souls Of Diotima haben die Aufnahmen zu ihrem neuen Album abgeschlossen und befinden sich nun in der finalen Produktionsphase – dem Mischen und Mastern. Der gesamte Prozess wird von Produzent Oscar Nilsson im Bohus Studio in Schweden betreut.

Die Frontfrau Claudia Barsi äußert sich dazu: „The month we spent in the studio was fantastic, also because of the history that place holds. It was, of course, very demanding, as this album is as beautiful as it is complex — a true deep dive, both creatively and emotionally. After our first twenty years — which we absolutely do not deny, and we will keep performing our entire discography live — we decided, both musically and aesthetically, to create what we truly are. Our early productions, while absolutely great, followed the classic female-fronted metal path and certain well-known canons; today we have reached an awareness that allows us to craft something genuinely ours and present ourselves to the audience as we really are. With this in mind, from this album onward our guitarist, Fabio Puddu, will also be the male voice of the band alongside me. This is incredibly exciting for me. For now, though, we don’t want to reveal more about the album.“

Die Band begrüßt zudem Manuel Dettori als ihren neuen offiziellen Bassisten, der bereits Monate vor den Studioaufnahmen mit ihnen zusammengearbeitet hat. „We’re very happy that Manuel has joined this big family“, erklären die Bandkollegen. „He’s been with us for many months, contributed to the new album, and already feels like an integral part of the band. We believe he is the final missing piece: his musical and technical background, along with his experimental streak, perfectly fits the direction Souls Of Diotima are taking.“

Weitere Details zum neuen Album werden bald bekannt gegeben.

