Staind: veröffentlichen nach 9 Jahren ihr erstes Album: “Live: It’s Been Awhile” am 07.05.

Die Band feiert die Albumveröffentlichung mit The Return Of Staind einer zweiteiligen globalen Streaming Serie.

Streaming Event 1: It’s Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) Konzert verfügbar am 01.05.2021

Live Streaming Event 2: Live Performance des kompletten Break The Cycle Album am 08.05.2021 (zum zwanzigjährigen Jubiläum des Albums)

Tickets & limitierte Pakete inklusive virtuellem Meet & Greets ab sofort unter staindlive.com erhältlich

Trailer Streaming Event

Live: It’s Been Awhile Tracklist:

1. Eyes Wide Open (Live)

2. Paper Jesus (Live)

3. Not Again (Live)

4. Fade (Live)

5. For You (Live)

6. Something (Live)

7. Intro (Live)

8. Crawl (Live)

9. Right Here (Live)

10. Outside (Live)

11. Paper Wings (Live)

12. So Far Away (Live)

13. Raw (Live)

14. It’s Been Awhile (Live)

15. Mudshovel (Live)

Staind online:

https://www.staindofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Staind/

Quelle: Starkult Promotion