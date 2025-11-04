Struck A Nerve: selbtbetiteltes Debütalbum erscheint am 28.11. über Listenable Records

Die britischen Thrash-Metal-Giganten Struck A Nerve haben kürzlich einen Plattenvertrag mit Listenable Records unterzeichnet und werden ihr Debütalbum Struck A Nerve am 28. November 2025 veröffentlichen.

Im vorab hat die Band die Vorbestellungen gestartet und das Video zu Raining Death veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

Nathan Sand von Struck A Nerve beschreibt den Song als: „A devastating 2:50 of blistering riffs about the soviet war attrition machine – the ‚Katyusha‘. The soviets would sing songs about her being a beautiful woman waiting by the riverside bringing peace to the motherland. Raining Death treats the Katyusha like a black widow; unforgiving and sadistic.“

Mit ihrem Debütalbum liefern Struck A Nerve einen der brutalsten und frischesten Thrash-Metal-Sounds, die die Welt seit langem gehört hat. Sie bahnen sich mit ihrer Musik einen Weg durch die Szene wie ein akustischer Tornado. Getrieben vom wahren Underground-Geist haben sie ausverkaufte Shows gespielt und sich als aufstrebende Kraft im Thrash etabliert. Dies ist erst der Anfang. Struck A Nerve positionieren sich an der Spitze der Nahrungskette und die Metal-Welt entdeckt einen neuen Apex-Predator.

Struck A Nerve – Trackliste:

1. Noctural Terror

2. Struck A Nerve

3. Parade Of Violence

4. Inside The Torture Fortress

5. Raining Death

6. Moon Sniper

7. Last Eyes See All

8. The Knife Scrapes The Bone

9. Leviathan Wings

Die Band schöpft aus einem Hintergrund, der Hardcore und brutalen Thrash umfasst, mit Einflüssen von Sodom, Demolition Hammer, Power Trip, Enforced und Slayer. Mit diesem 9-Track starken, modernen Klassiker haben sie die Möglichkeit, ihr Können zu zeigen. Nathan Sand äußert sich zum selbstbetitelten Debüt: „By making the debut album eponymous, we are aiming to make a statement of intent. Struck A Nerve are aiming to be the most aggressive and intense thrash band the UK has ever produced, and this is how we mean to move forward. No compromise.“

Er fährt fort: „The album reflects some of our shared interests, including the presence of violence throughout history. The world we find ourselves in today feels crazy, and a lot of it is nothing new. We wanted to comment on the violence inherent in some of the populist movements of the present day, and how these are a feature throughout time. The album tells a story about the propensity for humans to engage in barbarism and abuse. We feel like we’re teetered on the edge today, and we’ve been here countless times before.“

„We wanted the production of the album to lean into a lot of the death metal and crossover influence we have besides straight out thrash. We added things like a hint of HM2 to the guitars to really give it an extreme edge. We’re incredibly happy with the work we’ve produced with Sam (Turbitt) at Ritual Studios, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone who loves their thrash on the more aggressive side. We really think we’ve made one of the best debuts of recent years!“

Struck A Nerve sind:

Nathan Sadd – Gitarre

Aarran Tucker – Bass/Gesang

Christopher Williams – Schlagzeug

Lexell Altair Garrido – Gitarre

Struck A Nerve online:

https://www.facebook.com/StruckANerveUK

https://www.instagram.com/struckanerveuk/