Swartzheim: neue Single/Video „Discarded“ ist über Blood Blast Distribution erschienen

Swartzheim haben vergangenen Freitag ihre zweite Single Discarded vom kommenden Album Wounds über Blood Blast Distribution veröffentlicht.

Seht euch das Video zu Discarded hier an:

„Discarded is about how an addiction can cut you off from the world, and the frustration of burning bridges with people and missing out on things. Life simply passes by while you just sit and watch. This theme is accompanied by intense and aggressive instrumentation to reflect the emotional state“

Mehr Informationen zu Swartzheim und ihrem kommenden Album Wounds findet ihr hier:

Swartzheim online:

https://www.instagram.com/swartzheim