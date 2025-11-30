Sylosis: kündigen Studioalbum „The New Flesh“ für 2026 an

Sylosis haben die ersten Details zu ihrem siebten Studioalbum The New Flesh bekannt gegeben, das am 20. Februar 2026 über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen soll. Das hochkarätige Quartett, bestehend aus Josh Middleton (Gitarre/Gesang), Ali Richardson (Schlagzeug), Conor Marshall (Gitarre) und Ben Thomas (Bass), hat außerdem die Single The New Flesh, den Titeltrack des Albums, veröffentlicht. Seht euch das Video hier an:

The New Flesh hier streamen: https://sylosis.os.fan/

Sylosis verkünden: „Introducing The New Flesh. This is us solidifying the line up of the band and moving forward with a new sense of purpose and aggression. After having spent so much of the last two years on the road, The New Flesh, and the songs that will follow from the album, have been written with the live environment in mind. There is an energy running through these songs that we’ve never felt on a Sylosis album, until now. We’ll see you all in 2026″ – Josh, Ali, Ben, Conor

The New Flesh – Tracklist:

Beneath The Surface Erased All Glory, No Valour Lacerations Mirror Mirror Spared From The Guillotine Adorn My Throne The New Flesh Everywhere At Once Circle Of Swords Seeds In The River

The New Flesh kann in folgenden Formaten vorbestellt werden:

CD Jewelcase

Solid Red Vinyl (All Retail)

Sky Blue with Black Splatter Vinyl (NB/Band Variant)

Red & Sky Blue Corona with Vinyl (Band Exclusive)

Im Januar und Februar 2026 touren Sylosis im Rahmen ihrer bisher größten Tournee durch Großbritannien und Europa. Alle Termine findet ihr hier.

Sylosis werden im April und Mai 2026 auch in Nordamerika zusammen mit Bleed From Within, Great American Ghost und Life Cycles auf Tournee gehen.

Sylosis – The Zenith Tour – North America 2026

w/ Bleed From Within, Great American Ghost & Life Cycles

02.04 – Worcester MA, The Palladium

03.04 – Montreal QC, Theatre Beanfield

04.04 – Toronto ON, Opera House

06.04 – Philadelphia PA, Theatre of the Living Arts

07.04 – Lakewood OH, The Roxy

08.04 – Millville PA, Mr Smalls

10.04 – Detroit MI, St Andrew’s Hall

11.04 – Grand Rapids MI, Elevation

12.04 – Chicago IL, House of Blues

14.04 – Minneapolis MN, Varsity Theatre

15.04 – Lincoln NE, Bourbon Theatre

17.04 – Englewood CO, Gothic Theatre

19.04 – Boise ID, Shrine Social Club

20.04 – Seattle WA, The Crocodile

21.04 – Portland OR, Hawthorne Theatre

22.04 – Roseville CA, Goldfield Trading Post

24.04 – Los Angeles CA, The Regent Theatre

25.04 – Pomona CA, The Glass House

26.04 – Phenoix AZ, Crescent Ballroom

28.04 – Austin TX, Come and Take It Live

29.04 – Dallas TX, Granada Theater

01.05 – Tampa FL, The Orpheum

02.05 – Atlanta GA, The Masquerade (Hell)

03.05 – Greensboro NC, Hangar 1819

05.05 – Richmond VA, Canal Club

06.05 – Baltimore MD, Nevermore Hall

07.05 – New York NY, Gramercy Theatre

Tickets: https://sylosis-band.com

