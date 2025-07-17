Sylosis: kündigen UK- und Europa-Headline-Tournee für 2026 an

Die britische Metal-Band Sylosis wird im Jahr 2026 ihre bislang ambitionierteste Tournee starten. Ihre 31 Konzerte führen sie durch bedeutende Städte und Venues in Großbritannien und Europa.

Angetrieben von ihrem wachsenden Repertoire an kraftvollen Riffs und unermüdlicher Live-Energie werden Sylosis die Bühnen von Helsinki bis Barcelona erobern. Zu den Höhepunkten der Tour gehören ihre beiden größten Headline-Shows in Großbritannien, die am 20. Februar im 02 Kentish Town Forum in London und am 21. Februar im 02 Ritz in Manchester stattfinden werden.

Sylosis äußern sich dazu: „This is it. Five years of building towards a UK/EU headline tour with a bill that we are truly proud of. We’ve been touring hard for the last few years and never been stronger as a unit. This is our time to step it up and show everyone what a Sylosis show is all about.“

Sie fügen hinzu: „Revocation are true legends of the genre and it’s an honour to have them as a part of this. Distant are one of the hardest working heavy bands out there and rounding off the bill is one of our favourite bands to emerge out of the US in recent years, Life Cycles.“

Abschließend betonen sie: „We love heavy music and have put together a true showcase of modern metal. If you consider yourself a fan of all things heavy, this is a tour that you simply cannot miss. We’ll see you next year.“

Sylosis – UK/Europe 2026

w/ Revocation, Distant & Life Cycles

16/01 – Kulttempel, Oberhausen, DE

17/01 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, DE

18/01 – Hole 44, Berlin, DE

19/01 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, DK

21/01 – Tavastia, Helsinki, FI

23/01 – Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm, S

24/01 – John Doe, Oslo, NO

25/01 – Pustervik, Gothenburg, S

27/01 – Hirsch, Nuremberg, DE

28/01 – Szene Wien, Vienna, AT

29/01 – Backstage, Munich, DE

30/01 – Barba Negra Blue Stage, Budapest, HU

31/01 – Meet Factory, Prague, CZ

01/02 – Substage, Karlsruhe, DE

03/02 – Dynamo, Zurich, CH

04/02 – Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn, AT

05/02 – Legend Club, Milan, IT

06/02 – Rayonne, Lyon, FR

07/02 – Salamandra, Barcelona, ES

08/02 – Sala Mon Live, Madrid, ES

10/02 – Machine du Moulin Rouge, Paris, FR

11/02 – Patronaat, Haarlem, NL

12/02 – Vierde Zaal, Gent, BE

13/02 – Dynamo, Eindhoven, NL

14/02 – Reithalle, Dresden, DE

15/02 – Kwadrat, Krakow, PL

17/02 – Zoom, Frankfurt, DE

18/02 – Musikzenturm, Hannover, DE

20/02 – 02 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

21/02 – 02 The Ritz, Manchester, UK

22/02 – The Academy, Dublin, IE

Sylosis gehören zu den beeindruckendsten modernen Metal-Acts im Vereinigten Königreich. Die Band ist bekannt für ihre messerscharfen Thrash-Riffs, mitreißenden melodischen Passagen und progressives Songwriting. Gegründet in den frühen 2000er Jahren in Reading, hat sich die Band schnell einen Ruf als Schwergewicht der Szene erarbeitet und blickt auf eine Karriere von über zwei Jahrzehnten zurück.

Mit Josh Middleton (Lead-Gitarre & Gesang), Ali Richardson (Schlagzeug), Conor Marshall (Gitarre) und Ben Thomas (Bass) haben sich Sylosis als eine unverzichtbare und kompromisslose Stimme in der modernen Heavy-Musik etabliert. Mit unzähligen Tourneen, Festivalauftritten und konstant starkem neuem Material in ihrer Diskografie steht der Zukunft der Band nichts im Wege.

Sylosis online:

https://www.facebook.com/Sylosis/

https://www.instagram.com/sylosisofficial/