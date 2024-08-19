Tanith: kündigen Europatournee im November mit Lucifer und The Night Eternal an

Die New Yorker Band Tanith – Russ Tippins (Gitarre, Gesang), Cindy Maynard (Bass, Gesang) und Keith Robinson (Schlagzeug) – hat soeben eine weitere Europatournee angekündigt, die am 1. November beginnt!

„Our tour this fall takes us to some new territories. We can’t wait to play for our fans in those cities as well as at our regular haunts. We are also so excited to share the stage with Lucifer and The Night Eternal. This package is gonna be hard to beat. See you in Europe!“

Tanith Live:

11-01-24 | BE | Bree | Ragnarok°

11-02-24 | DE | Hamburg | Bambi Galore°

11-06-24 | DE | Stuttgart | Der Schwarze Keiler°

11-08-24 | DE | Hildesheim | Kulturfabrik^

11-09-24 | DE | Oldenburg | MTS Records^

11-10-24 | DE | Dresden | Blauer Salon^

11-12-24 | PL | Poznan | 2Progi^

11-13-24 | CZ | Ostrava | Barrak Music Club^

11-14-24 | PL | Warsaw | Klub Hybrydy^

11-15-24 | PL | Krakow | Hype Park^

11-16-24 | HU | Budapest | Barba Negra^

11-17-24 | AT | Salzburg | Rock House^

11-19-24 | IT | Milan | Legend Club^

11-20-24 | CH | Monthey | Pont Rouge^

11-21-24 | DE | Freiburg | Artik^

11-22-24 | DE | Köln | Club Volta^

11-23-24 | NL | Amstelveen | P60^

11-24-24 | NL | Eindhoven | The Jack°

^w/ Lucifer & The Night Eternal

°Headline

Tanith haben ihr letztes Album Voyage im April letzten Jahres über Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Ihr könnt das Album hier streamen, Videos ansehen und kaufen.

