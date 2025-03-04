The Funeral Portrait: haben neue Version ihres Songs „Holy Water“ featuring Ivan Moody von Five Finger Death Punch veröffentlicht

The Funeral Portrait – Lee Jennings (Gesang), Cody Weissinger (Gitarre), Caleb Freihaut (Gitarre), Robert Weston (Bass) und Homer Umbanhowar (Schlagzeug) – werden am 13. Juni eine Deluxe-Edition ihres von der Kritik gefeierten zweiten Albums Greetings From Suffocate City veröffentlichen.

Die digitale Deluxe-Edition, sowie Deluxe CD und Deluxe Doppel-Vinyl können ab sofort vorbestellt werden. Die digitale Version wird insgesamt 24 Songs enthalten, darunter Holy Water feat. Ivan Moody, Songs von der Cassanova EP und der From Beyond The Abyss EP, sowie die kürzlich veröffentlichte Version von Hearse For Two feat. Lilith Czar und drei brandneue Songs, Skinny Lies, Evergreen und Lost Boy. Die Vinyl- und CD-Deluxe Versionen enthalten jeweils 21 Tracks inkl. des neuen Songs Friends Like These, der exklusiv auf den physischen Formaten enthalten ist.

Zum Start der PreOrder haben The Funeral Portrait eine neue Version ihrer Single Holy Water veröffentlicht, auf der Ivan Moody von Five Finger Death Punch zu hören ist. Beide Bands waren im letzten Jahr zusammen auf Tour in US unterwegs. Moodys kraftvoller und unverwechselbar rauer Gesang bringt ein einzigartiges neues Element in den Song ein und schafft eine perfekte Synergie. Die Originalversion von Holy Water sorgte in US bereits für Furore und stieg in den Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks Charts letzte Woche auf Platz 21 ein. Ein Video zur neuen Version wird am Freitag, den 28. März veröffentlicht.

“Holy Water has always been one of the most personal and cathartic songs I’ve ever written”, erläutert Lee Jennings. “It’s about confronting your darkest moments and finding the strength to cleanse yourself of the weight they carry. Seeing the connection it’s made with fans, especially during our live shows, has been beyond powerful—watching the crowd scream the lyrics back at us is proof that music really can heal. Having Ivan Moody join us on this track took it to another level. His energy, passion, and personal story made him the perfect voice to help tell this chapter, and we couldn’t be more honored to have him be part of it.”

“Before our tour together, I wasn’t too familiar with The Funeral Portrait’s music, so I didn’t know what to expect”, kommentiert Ivan Moody. “But after watching them night after night, seeing how they commanded the stage and connected with the crowd, I was absolutely hooked. The passion, intensity, and raw emotion they bring to their performances make them one of the most exciting new bands out there. And Lee’s voice? Absolutely incredible—one of my favorite new singers! We had talked about collaborating before the tour, but the timing never worked out. Then, while speeding down the highway, I heard Holy Water on the radio and couldn’t help but sing along. What an amazing track! It immediately brought back the idea of working together, so I hit up Lee about the possibility of me redoing the song with them. Luckily, he was all in—and here we are…. The rest is history.“

Holy Water wurde von MetalPlanetMusic.com in einem Review vom 8. September 2024 wie folgt beschrieben: “a full-on arena anthem sound that hits straight between the ears. The beat is hard and uncompromising, with the dual guitar riffs forcing the emotion down your throat. The choral harmony during the bridge gives the track a ‘it’s our song, and we’re going to do what the fuck we want to’ vibe. It’s a real monster of a track.”

Die Originalversion von Greetings From Suffocate City wurde am 13. September 2024 über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht und beinhaltet 14 grandiose Tracks mit theatralischem Flair, sowie Gastauftritte von Bert McCracken von The Used, Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills, Danny Worsnop von Asking Alexandria und Amanda Lyberg von Eva Under Fire. Im vergangenen November landeten The Funeral Portrait mit ihrer Hit-Single Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) auf Platz 1 der Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Charts und der Mediabase Active Rock Radio Charts. Es war die erste #1 Radio Single der Band und der erste Einstieg in die Billboard-Charts. Die Single wurde bis dato weltweit über 6,5 Millionen Mal gestreamt und das Musikvideo wurde über 600.000 Mal angesehen. In Deutschland kletterte der Song bis auf Platz #2 der Rock Radio Charts.

Inzwischen hat Pandora The Funeral Portrait in die Liste der „Artists to Watch 2025“ aufgenommen: The Pandora Ten, die eine Gruppe von zehn aufstrebenden Künstlern aller Genres ins Rampenlicht stellt, von denen sie glaubt, dass sie im kommenden Jahr den Durchbruch schaffen werden.

The Funeral Portrait haben ihre Botschaft mit einem umfassenden Tourneeplan, der in diesem Jahr fortgesetzt wird, unter die Massen gebracht. Die Band ist derzeit in US und Kanada mit Catch Your Breath & Archers unterwegs. Als Nächstes stehen eine landesweite US Tour zusammen mit Ice Nine Kills an, sowie ein Auftritt im Rahmen der Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach.

Exclusive Merch Bundles zur Deluxe Version von Greetings From Suffocate City sind ab sofort im europäischen BNM Label Store verfügbar.

Greetings From Suffocate City Deluxe Tracklist:

CD/Vinyl:

1. Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

2. Holy Water (feat. Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch)

3. Blood Mother

4. Doom And Gloom

5. Dark Thoughts

6. You’re So Ugly When You Cry (feat. Bert McCracken of The Used)

7. Chernobyl

8. Dopamine

9. Voodoo Doll

10. Happier Than You

11. Alien

12. Generation Psycho

13. Stay Weird

14. Hearse For Two (feat. Lilith Czar)

15. Evergreen

16. Skinny Lies

17. Lost Boy

18. Stay Weird (Beyond The Abyss)

19. Suffocate City (LIVE)

20. Alien (demo)

* 21. Friends Like These

* Vinyl & CD Exclusive

Digital:

1. Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

2. Holy Water (feat. Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch)

3. Blood Mother

4. Doom And Gloom

5. Dark Thoughts

6. You’re So Ugly When You Cry (feat. Bert McCracken of The Used)

7. Chernobyl

8. Dopamine

9. Voodoo Doll

10. Happier Than You

11. Alien

12. Generation Psycho

13. Stay Weird

14. Hearse For Two (feat. Lilith Czar)

15. Evergreen

16. Skinny Lies

17. Lost Boy

18. Stay Weird (Beyond The Abyss)

19. Suffocate City (LIVE)

20. Alien (demo)

21. Holy Water

22. Dark Thoughts (feat. Danny Worsnop)

23. Voodoo Doll (feat. Eva Under Fire)

24. Hearse For Two

The Funeral Portrait online:

Facebook | Instagram