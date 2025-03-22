The Funeral Portrait: veröffentlichen offizielles Video zum Song “Holy Water” feat. Ivan Moody von Five Finger Death Punch

The Funeral Portrait haben das cineastische Video zu Holy Water enthüllt. Der Song enthält Ivan Moodys (Five Finger Death Punch) kraftvollen und unverwechselbar rauen Gastgesang und entstammt der Deluxe-Edition des zweiten Albums Greetings From Suffocate City, das am 13. Juni über Better Noise Music erscheint. Der Song ist in den Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Charts in US mittlerweile in den Top15 angelangt.

Holy Water wird mit einem Video im Gothic-Stil zum Leben erweckt, bei dem Michael Lombardi (Better Noise Films) Regie führte. Es veranschaulicht, wie Sänger Lee Jennings die Energie bekam, um Seelen von Fans auf der ganzen Welt zu entzünden: “We filmed Ivan Moody deep in the desert of Prescott, Arizona on top of a thousand-foot canyon,” kommentiert Regisseur MichaelLombardi. “We then had to shoot The Funeral Portrait on a day off between shows in Philadelphia and New York City. This created a challenge in finding the epic gothic-style church location I needed. After scouting several locations, I ended up finding a phenomenal old and abandoned church in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.”

“Filming the Holy Water music video was an absolutely insane experience,” erklärt Sänger Lee Jennings. “The production was on another level—every detail, every shot, just completely unreal. Michael Lombardi brought a vision to this that was bigger than we ever imagined, turning it into a full-on cinematic experience. And having Ivan Moody be a part of it? That was next level. His energy and presence took everything to a whole new dimension. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we created—it’s dark, intense, and something truly special.”

Ab April steht eine landesweite US-Tour zusammen mit Ice Nine Kills an, sowie Auftritte im Rahmen der Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Welcome To Rockville und Rock Fest. In Europa und UK wird die Band erstmals im November 2025 als Support von The Rasmus auf ihrer Weirdo Tour live zu sehen sein. Im Rahmen dessen wird es insgesamt neun Shows im deutschsprachigen Raum geben.

Exclusive Merch Bundles zur Deluxe Version von Greetings From Suffocate City sind ab sofort im europäischen BNM Label Store verfügbar.

EU / UK 2025 Tourdaten mit The Rasmus

11/11 Hamburg, Markthalle (DE)

11/12 Berlin, Metropol (DE)

11/13 Warsaw, Stodola (PL)

11/14 Brno, Sono Centrum (CZ)

11/15 Budapest, Barba Negra (HU)

11/16 Vienna, Simm City (AT)

11/17 Munich, Technikum (DE)

11/18 Milan, Alcatraz (IT)

11/20 Zurich, Komplex 457 (CH)

11/21 Karlsruhe, Substage (DE)

11/22 Saarbrucken, Garage (DE)

11/23 Frankfurt, Batschkapp (DE)

11/25 Cologne, Live Music Hall (DE)

11/26 Utrecht, Tivoli (NL)

11/27 Antwerp, Trix (BE)

11/28 Paris, La Cigale (FR)

11/30 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (GB)

12/1 Manchester, O2 Ritz (GB)

12/2 Cardiff, Great Hall (GB)

12/4 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (GB)

12/5 Southampton, 1865 (GB)

12/6 Nottingham, Rock City (GB)

Weitere Infos zu Holy Water und Greetings From Suffocate City könnt ihr hier nachlesen: