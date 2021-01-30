The Hu: Die Mongolei ehrt die Band mit der Herausgabe einer speziellen Münze

Die Mongolei ehrt ihre bekannteste Rockband The Hu mit der Herausgabe einer speziellen Silber- und Gold-Münze der Bank of Mongolia, auf der das aufstrebende Folk-Metal-Quartett aus Ulaanbaatar abgebildet ist. The Hu genießen somit einen hochkarätigen Start ins Jahr 2021 und sind aktuell auf dem Cover der UK Ausgabe des Metal Hammer abgebildet. Sie gelten als eine der Bands, die dem Metal einen neuen und ureigenen Stempel aufdrücken.

Im Interview mit dem Metal Hammer reden The Hu über die Herausforderung, die es mit sich bringt, ein größeres Publikum zu erreichen und ihre wegbereitende Funktion innerhalb der mongolischen Musikszene, sowie innerhalb der globalen Metalszene.

“It’s not easy to be the ice-breaker”, admits multi-instrumentalist Jaya.“Following in someone’s footsteps is easier most of the time. We work hard and we are proud to be the one to pave the way for other bands who will come after us. The satisfying thing is that other young people are coming up after us in Mongolia. We’re inspiring these people. If you work hard, anything is possible. If you really love it and picture it, and work for it, things will happen. This is the most satisfying thing for us.”

“This pandemic has given us so many perspectives and shown us the world is one family,” says Enkush, the quartet’s Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle) player. “We’re in it together regardless of our age, our race, our country. We’re going to cherish the lessons we’ve learned from this experience and we should work together to save this world.”

“This is a very important message in our music, too. Our band’s name is The Hu, meaning ‘human being’. We chose this name because of the inclusive nature of the word; this music is for every human being. We want to unite people through our music so we can stand together and fight against our challenges. When we’re together, we’re powerful. When we get the vaccine and get our normal lives back, that will be the biggest event of 2021.”

Ende 2020 veröffentlichten The Hu eine Coverversion von Metallicas Sad But True. Das Musikvideo zum Song konnte bis dato bereits über 7 Millionen Aufrufe generieren. Der Track ist eine einzigartige Interpretation des beliebten Klassikers, der allein auf Spotify über 142 Millionen Streams zählt.

Quelle: HEAD OF PR