The Last Dinner Party: Deutschland-Konzerte für 2026

The Last Dinner Party werden 2026 für einige Headline-Konzerte nach Deutschland zurückkehren und bringen ihr neues Album From The Pyre mit, welches am 17. Oktober 2025 via Island/EMI erscheint. Kurz nach Albumrelease wird die Band zunächst durch ihre Heimat Großbritannien touren, bevor sie im Frühjahr 2026 erst nach Australien und schließlich aufs europäische Festland übersetzt.

The Last Dinner Party live in Deutschland

16.02.2026 – München, Zenith

22.02.2026 – Berlin, UFO im Velodrom

23.02.2026 – Köln, Palladium

Der reguläre Ticket-Vorverkauf startet am Freitag, 12.09 um 10:00 Uhr hier.

Wer das neue Album über den offiziellen Store vorbestellt, bekommt Zugang zu einer Presale Aktion. Zudem wird es einen Artist Presale am 10.09. ab 10 Uhr geben sowie einen Spotify Presale am 11.09. ab 10:00 Uhr.

Die erste Albumsingle This Is The Killer Speaking ist bereits online zu hören.

Aufgenommen hat das Londoner Quintett From The Pyre Anfang 2025 gemeinsam mit dem Grammy prämierten Produzenten Markus Dravs (Wolf Alice, Florence & The Machine, Björk). Das Album folgt auf ihr 2023 und in UK direkt auf Platz 1 gechartetes Debüt Prelude To Ecstasy. Auf From The Pyre klingen The Last Dinner Party wie entfesselt – Spaß steht im Vordergrund, von etwaigem Druck ob der unglaublichen Erfolgsgeschichte der Gruppe ist nichts zu spüren. Man hört eine junge Band, die sich entwickelt und gemeinsam ihr Songwriting verfeinert, eine von Monaten on the road fest eingeschworene Truppe.

„This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. The Pyre itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light“, erzählen The Last Dinner Party über From The Pyre. “The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves. This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

Zwei Brit Awards stehen in der noch jungen Karriere der Band bereits zu Buche, nahezu jedes ihrer bisherigen Konzerte rund um den Globus war ausverkauft. The Last Dinner Partys kometenhafter Aufstieg in der internationalen Musikszene sucht seinesgleichen. Selten zuvor legte in den vergangenen Jahrzehnten eine britische Band einen ähnlich aufregenden Einstand hin. Mit From The Pyre bauen The Last Dinner Party nun darauf auf und zeigen keinerlei Anzeichen davon, nachzulassen.