Das neue Doppel-Konzeptalbum The Great Adventure (3-fach Vinyl) der The Neal Morse Band erzielt mit einem Einstieg auf Platz # 9 in die offiziellen deutschen Top 100 Album Charts die bislang höchste Album-Chartposition in der noch jungen Bandgeschichte.
The Neal Morse Band – „The Great Adventure“
VÖ: 25.01.2019
Label: Radiant Records / Metal Blade Worldwide / Sony Music
Konfiguartionen:
– Doppel-CD
– Doppel-CD/DVD Special Edition mit Videos vom Making-of des Albums
– Triple-Vinyl + 2CD Box Set
– digital