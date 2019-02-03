The Neal Morse Band: charten ihr neues Album „The Great Adventure“ erstmalig Top 10 in Deutschland

Das neue Doppel-Konzeptalbum The Great Adventure (3-fach Vinyl) der The Neal Morse Band erzielt mit einem Einstieg auf Platz # 9 in die offiziellen deutschen Top 100 Album Charts die bislang höchste Album-Chartposition in der noch jungen Bandgeschichte.

The Neal Morse Band – „The Great Adventure“

VÖ: 25.01.2019

Label: Radiant Records / Metal Blade Worldwide / Sony Music

Konfiguartionen:

– Doppel-CD

– Doppel-CD/DVD Special Edition mit Videos vom Making-of des Albums

– Triple-Vinyl + 2CD Box Set

– digital

