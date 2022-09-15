The Retaliators: läuft weltweit in den Kinos an

Der Horror-Thriller The Retaliators ist ab sofort überall im Kino zu sehen. Der Film wird von Better Noise Films, den Produzenten von The Dirt, und dem US-amerikanischen Verleih CineLife Entertainment sowie dem internationalen Verleih Trafalgar Releasing in US, UK, Deutschland, Österreich, Kanada, Frankreich, Italien, Mexiko, Australien und Argentinien, gleichzeitig veröffentlicht.

Bloody Disgusting (bloody-disgusting.com) – ‘A Nightmarish Rock and Roll Tale of Grief and Revenge’

Der Film war bereits 2021 auf den renommiertesten Horrorfilm Festivals FrightFest und ScreamFest zu sehen und erhielt eine Bewertung von 100 % auf Rotten Tomatoes. The Retaliators erzählt die Geschichte eines aufrechten Pastors, der auf der Suche nach Antworten zum brutalen Mord an seiner Tochter auf eine dunkle und verdorbene Unterwelt stößt. Das Thema der Geschichte wurde durch reale Ereignisse inspiriert. Die Schwester der Autoren Darren Geare und Jeff Allen Geare, Jody Geare, wurde nachts auf dem Heimweg brutal überfallen. Es stellt sich die Frage: If you could have a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one…would you take it?

Dread Central – „The Retaliators dares to ask the question of how far people can go before they lose all traces of humanity. With a climactic scene full of gore and brutality, this is a viscerally entertaining film that makes us wonder how far we will truly go to protect what’s ours.“

Better Noise Films CEO und Filmproduzent, Allen Kovac, über den Film, “It was great to see the film in the theater last night. A fantastic story and collaboration with artists and actors. It was truly validating to see The Retaliators script come to life in the theater with movie fans.”

FrightFest – Paul McEnvoy, Director of FrightFest – “The Retaliators rocked and shocked the FrightFest audience. The fantastic screening invoked huge cheers and screams throughout at the electrifying event. Loaded with genuine horror thrills The Retaliators is a sensational crowd-pleasing cinematic thrill ride.”

Der Eröffnungsfilm des ScreamFest nimmt das Publikum mit auf eine fesselnde und blutige Rache-Mission mit einer einzigartigen Mischung aus 80er-Jahre-Action/Horror und Crime-Einflüssen. Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark) und Joseph Gatt (Game Of Thrones) sind in den Hauptrollen zu sehen neben Gastauftritten von einigen der größten Namen der Rockmusik. Darunter Tommy Lee von Mötley Crüe, Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory und Chris Kael von Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Jaya von The Hu, Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills; Eva Under Fires Amanda Lyberg; Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle und Matt Madiro von From Ashes To New; Cory Marks; und Dan Murphy und Miles Franco von All Good Things, untermalt von Originalmusik der Emmy-prämierten Komponisten Kyle Dixon und Michael Stein (Stranger Things).

Boston Herald – Hauptdarsteller Michael Lombardi zitierte “This film’s story is begins in a style that has a Joe Dante Gremlins small town Spielbergian beginning. Then it blows up into this crazy Tarantino- esque third act. But the provocative question — and the theme of the film is: If you had a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one, would you take it?”

Der Original Soundtrack mit Songs von Künstlern, die im Film auftreten, wird am 16. September über Better Noise Music erscheinen. Angeführt wird der Soundtrack vom Mötley Crüe-Song The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets), der von Nikki Sixx und James Michael von Sixx:A.M. geschrieben wurde und an dem Danny Worsnop von Asking Alexandria, Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills und Matt Brandyberry von From Ashes To New mitgewirkt haben. Vier Singles aus dem Film haben seit 2020 Platz 1 im US Rockradio erreicht, darunter Papa Roachs The Ending, Five Finger Death Punchs Darkness Settles In, All Good Things‘ For The Glory Featuring Hollywood Undead und Bad Wolves‘ Lifeline.

Zu den weltweiten Marketingpartnern für den Kinostart gehören Amazon, Apple, Audacy, Cumulus Media, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Live Nation, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Ticketmaster und YouTube. Alle Marken bewerben den Film mit einem integrierten Marketingplan, der sich an das Musik- und Filmpublikum richtet.

Darüber hinaus wurden die Sommertourneen von Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, The Hu, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves und Eva Under Fire mit dem Film verknüpft, um das Horrorgenre bei den Musikfans zu promoten.

Unsere Meinung zu The Retaliators: