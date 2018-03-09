Die Sheepdogs haben ein neues Album an Start und nehmen ihren geschätzten Sound und erweitern ihn um einige Interessante Einflüsse. Passend dazu trägt es den Namen „Changing Colours„. Die Inspirationen reichen vom Stax-Soul über Country-Lite zum Latin Rock.Sänger, Gitarrist, Songwriter und seit kurzem Klarinettist Ewan Currie beschreibt es wie folgt: „“We identify strongly with rock ‘n roll, but there’s definitely some branching out. The sounds we use on this – there’s more keyboards featuring Shamus and more stringed instruments. It’s still rock ‘n roll but there are more colours.”

Nach „I´ve Got A Whole Where My Heart Should Be“ gibt es einen weiteren Vorgschmack in Form eines neuen Videos zum Album Opener „Nobody„.

Ryan Gullen kommentiert: „Coming up as a band we booked a lot of shows that were us playing at the wrong bar. Playing these shows everyone in the band wants to kill each other. Now we finally got our chance and I got to make it a reality. We shot the video at a bar the Commercial Tavern in Maryhill, ON, one of the oldest still active county roadhouses in Canada.“

Ewan Currie ergänzt: „re: song – It’s my favourite song on the record and just all around represents what rock n roll is all about.

re: video – It’s been a longtime dream of mine to make a video where we just beat the tar out of each other for a music video. Ryan was able to make it a reality.“

Die Band hat sich bewusst Zeit gelassen mit der Produktion und hat sich zusammen mit Produzenten Thomas D´Arcy. Es wurde gearbeitet bis man müde war oder gelangweilt. So ist die Musik sozusagen aus der Entspanntheit raus entstanden wie auch Drummer Sam Corbett zu berichten weiß: “Most of the records we’ve made have been under a short time constraint. This one was done over six months, with some songs sitting around for two months. Then we’d come back and try different things, so I think that as a result, some of the songs took a different shape. In some situations, there’s more of a ‘jamming’ feel because we could experiment.”

Neu im Sheepdogs Line-Up ist Jimmy Bowskill, der erst als Last Minute Ersatz herhalten musste und sich dann aber ziemlich schnell ins bestehende Bandgefüge integrierte und zum festen Mitglied wurde. Bowskill bringt neben jeder Menge Erfahrung auch neue Instrumente wie Mandoline, Banjo, Geige oder Pedal Steel Gitarre mit in die Band.

