The Silent Rage kündigen neue Single/Lyric-Video „Wings Of Tragedy MMXXV“ an

Die griechischen Power-Metal-Band The Silent Rage hat auf ihrer offiziellen Webseite folgende Erklärung veröffentlicht:

„Legionnaires,

Silence will now be broken. Few months ago, we decided to re-record one of the very first songs the band ever wrote, tracing back to the demo years. This song will be Wings Of Tragedy MMXXV, a re-worked version of the track in the way The Silent Rage sound nowadays.

Therefore, we decided to revive The Legionnaires Choir Ensemble featuring the members of the band Nikos Siglidis, Nikos Sarbanis, George Haniotakis & Stamatis Katsafados with very special guest Steve Venardo, singer of The Deadliest Scourge album plusThe Silent Rage, singer of Harvester Of Souls EP. The result turned out to be superb!

Guitars, Bass & Gang vocals for Wings Of Tragedy MMXXV were recorded at Symbolic P Studios, Athens, Greece while lead vocals were recorded at Michalis’ Rinakakis home studio in Falkenberg, Sweden. Drums were programmed by Nikos Siglidis & Stamatis Katsafados at the Nomad home studio, in Athens, Greece. The production, mixing & mastering were made by Epameinondas Oikonomou (Kawir, Enthroned Serpent, Karma Violens).

The cover art was once again made by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (Kamelot, Evergrey, Oceans Of Slumber) and the lyric video for the track will also once again be made by Stefano Mastronicola (Trick Or Treat, Kaledon, Disarmonia Mundi)“.

Die neue Single Wings Of Tragedy MMXXV erscheint am 28.10.2025 bei Scarlet Records. Bleibt dran! The Silent Rage sind: sind: