The Vintage Caravan: präsentieren ihre neue Single „Philosopher“ feat. Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth) vom kommenden Studioalbum „Portals“

Das isländische Retro-Prog-Rock-Trio The Vintage Caravan hat nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Single Riot aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum Portals, das am 26. September 2025 über Napalm Records erscheinen wird, ein Visualizer-Video zu ihrer neuen Single Philosopher geteilt. Der Song ist eine eindringliche, gefühlvolle Nummer, die durch die unverwechselbare Stimme von Mikael Åkerfeldt von Opeth bereichert wird.

Diese seltene Zusammenarbeit überbrückt Generationen des progressiven Rocks und vereint die ikonische Melancholie von Åkerfeldt mit dem lebendigen, vintage Geist der Band. Es handelt sich um ein aufregendes Aufeinandertreffen, das viele Jahre in der Entstehung war!

Bassist Alexander Örn Númason äußert sich dazu: „The Vintage Caravan proudly present our new single Philosopher which features none other than the amazing Mikael Åkerfeldt from Opeth on lead vocals! Having toured extensively with Opeth the last years we made quite good friends with them and we were so honored when Mikael offered to lend us a helping hand with our new album. Originally Óskar meant to sing the whole song but after discussing the possibility of having Mikael guest on one of the songs I couldn’t hear the song anymore without him singing the verses. He did a stellar job and we couldn’t be more happy with it.“

Seht euch jetzt das Video zu Philosopher hier an:

Örn von The Vintage Caravan hat sich zur neuen Single Philosopher geäußert: „Philosopher is the opening track of our album and we wanted to start this album with a more quiet dreamy intro leading into this quite heavy song. Full of laid back rock riffs with bubbling arpeggiating synth textures, the song leads into the first Portal of five signaling the beginning of this journey of an album.“

Portals – Trackliste:

1. Philosopher (feat. Mikael Åkerfeldt)

2. Portal I

3. Days Go By

4. Portal II

5. Here You Come Again

6. Current

7. Give And Take

8. Portal III

9. Crossroads

10. Alone

11. Portal IV

12. Freedom

13. Riot

14. Electrified

15. Portal V

16. My Aurora

17. This Road

Portals wird am 26. September 2025 in den folgenden Formaten verfügbar sein:

– 1 CD Digipak

– 2LP Black Vinyl

– 2LP Solid Silver

– 2LP Splattered Milk / Black Orange

– 2LP Marbled Green Yellow Black

– Digital

Das neue Album Portals ist ein weiteres Zeugnis für The Vintage Caravans unermüdlich kreative und moderne Interpretation des psychedelischen Retro-Rock-Sounds, der die führende Position der Band in der Szene festigt. Das vorherige Studioalbum Monuments erreichte Platz 21 der deutschen Charts und markierte einen Meilenstein in ihrer Entwicklung. Das neue Werk trägt dazu bei, The Vintage Caravans Ruf als Wegbereiter des zeitgenössischen Classic Rock weiter zu festigen. Neben ihren von der Kritik gefeierten Veröffentlichungen haben die elektrisierenden Live-Auftritte der Band das Publikum auf großen Festivals wie Wacken Open Air und Hellfest sowie auf internationalen Tourneen sowohl als Headliner als auch als Support für progressive Metal-Giganten wie Opeth begeistert. The Vintage Caravan werden die Veröffentlichung von Portals mit umfangreichen Headline Touren in Festlandeuropa und dem Vereinigten Königreich feiern, die für den Herbst 2025 angekündigt sind.

The Vintage Caravan – Live-Termine:

25/09/2025 BE Brussels – Botanique

26/09/2025 FR Paris – Le Petit Bain

27/09/2025 NL Leeuwarden – Into The Void

28/09/2025 DE Hannover – Faust

29/09/2025 DE Berlin – Frannz

30/09/2025 DE Hamburg – St. Pauli Bahnhof

01/10/2025 DE Dortmund – Piano

02/10/2025 NL Tilburg – Hall Of Fame

03/10/2025 DE Cologne – Volta

04/10/2025 DE Karlsruhe – P8

05/10/2025 DE Pratteln – Up in Smoke Festival

07/10/2025 DE Tübingen – Sudhaus

08/10/2025 DE Bielefeld – Forum

09/10/2025 DE Jena – KuBa

10/10/2025 DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal

11/10/2025 DE Munich – Keep It Low Festival

12/10/2025 AT Vienna – Arena

25/10/2025 UK Margate – Margate Rock Festival, Margate

26/10/2025 UK London – Camden Assembly

27/10/2025 UK Brighton – Dust

28.10/2025 UK Southampton – The 1865

29/10/2025 UK Bristol – Exchange

30/10/2025 UK Birmingham – Mama Roux

31/10/2025 UK Newcastle – Think Tank

01/11/2025 UK Glasgow – Classic Grand

Tickets: www.thevintagecaravan.eu

The Vintage Caravan sind:

Stefán Ari Stefánsson – Schlagzeug, Hintergrundgesang, Percussion

Óskar Logi Águstsson – E-Gitarren, Gesang, Akustikgitarren, Flöte

Alexander Örn Númason – Bassgitarren, Hintergrundgesang, Synthesizer, Farfisa

The Vintage Caravan online:

https://www.facebook.com/vintagecaravan

https://www.instagram.com/thevintagecaravan/#