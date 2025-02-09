The Wildhearts: veröffentlichen brandneue Single „Troubadour Moon“ aus dem kommenden Studioalbum „Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts“

The Wildhearts veröffentlichen eine brandneue Single / Video, Troubadour Moon, aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum, Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts, das am 7. März über Snakefarm erscheint.

Das erhebende Troubadour Moon ist eine Explosion von hymnischer Güte und packt einen melodischen Schlag, seht euch das Video hier an:

„I was reading an interview with a well-known musician recently, and he was talking about how there aren’t any troubadours anymore – people who play music purely for the love of it. I thought it was an interesting observation, so I’ve addressed it here, along with the idea of being yourself and not being swayed by trend or fashion, by the latest thing. If you allow that to happen, there’s the danger that you’ll always be one step behind or in someone else’s shadow…“ – Ginger Wildheart

„With the new Satanic Rites… album reflecting both the spirit and the energy of the classic Earth vs… debut, both musically and visually, it made sense for the video for Troubadour Moon to contain a host of references – some very subtle and obscure – to the glorious early days of the band. Plus, acknowledging the past in this way will hopefully put a smile on the faces of longstanding fans, and underline the fact that those creating the videos, the artwork and the photos, all of the imagery, are true fans of the band with a passion for detail. And if anyone knows why there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nod to former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan in the clip, then you really are a serious fan! Please take a bow!“ – Dante Bonutto, Snakefarm

Der kreativ brillante Ginger Wildheart gehört wohl zu den besten und produktivsten Songwritern Großbritanniens, und seine Band The Wildhearts hat kürzlich einen weltweiten Vertrag mit Snakefarm / Integral unterzeichnet.

„The songs on Satanic Rites… were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive“, reflektiert Ginger. „I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There’s everything here – catchy choruses, proper fuck-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic then ends up like ‘Ah, so I can turn my life around?’ It’s a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!“

The Wildhearts elftes Studioalbum, Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts, wurde von Jim Pinder (Bring Me The Horizon, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine) produziert und von Jim Pinder & Carl Bown (Trivium, Machine Head, Bring Me The Horizon, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine) abgemischt. Die Platte ist als verspäteter Nachfolger ihres klassischen Debüts Earth Vs The Wildhearts (1993) konzipiert.

Neben den Singles Failure Is The Mother Of Success und Troubadour Moon enthält das Album weitere acht Tracks, darunter den Glam-Stampfer I’ll Be Your Monster (mit Shining/Emperor-Mitglied Jørgen Munkeby am Gast-Saxofon).

Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts wird auf farbigem Vinyl als LP, CD (mit exklusivem Bonustrack) und Kassette erhältlich sein. Die LP- und CD-Formate enthalten von Ginger handgeschriebene Texte, ein Gemälde von Ginger sowie weitere Ginger-bezogene Grafiken.

Um diese Veröffentlichung zu feiern, werden The Wildhearts im März vier Konzerte in den Läden und acht Headline-Shows in Großbritannien spielen, beginnend am 7. März in der Leadmill in Sheffield und endend am 16. März im 1865 in Southampton.

