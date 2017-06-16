Australiens Nummer-1-Export in Sachen extreme Musik, THY ART IS MURDER, werden am 18. August ihr neues Album »Dear Desolation« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlichen. Checkt hier das Musikvideo zur ersten Single ‚Slaves Beyond Death‘.
»Dear Desolation« wurde von Will Putney im Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Eliran Kantor (HATEBREED, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).
THY ART IS MURDER-Sänger C.J. McMahon kommentiert: „I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.
This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.“
Gitarrist Andy Marsh fügt hinzu: „Hate, War, Desolation; the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself. We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet: »Dear Desolation«.“
Bestellt »Dear Desolation« in verschiedenen Formaten und Bundles aus der ganzen Welt ganz einfach über https://www.thyartismurder.net. Bestellt das Album ab sofort über iTunes oder Amazon vor und erhaltet ‚Slaves Beyond Death‘ sofort.
THY ART IS MURDER
AFTER THE BURIAL
OCEANO
JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED
presented by Metal Hammer
29.09.17 Germany München @ Backstage
30.09.17 Switzerland Lausanne @ Ancient Astronaut
01.10.17 Germany Karlsruhe @ Substage
02.10.17 Day Off
03.10.17 UK Cardiff Cardiff @ Uni
04.10.17 UK Leeds @ Key Club
05.10.17 UK Glasgow @ Garage
06.10.17 UK Manchester @ Club Academy
07.10.17 UK Birmingham @ O2 Academy2
08.10.17 UK London @ The Electric Ballroom
09.10.17 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
10.10.17 France Paris @ Backstage By The Mill
11.10.17 France Toulouse @ Connexion Live
12.10.17 Spain Madrid @ Caracol
13.10.17 Spain Barcelona @ Razzmatazz
14.10.17 France Lyon @ CCO
15.10.17 Italy Brescia @ Circolo Colony
16.10.17 Day Off
17.10.17 Austria Wien @ Flex
18.10.17 Czech Rep Prague @ Nova Chmelnice
19.10.17 Germany Berlin @ SO36
20.10.17 Denmark Copenhagen @ Vega
21.10.17 Sweden Stockholm @ Kraken
22.10.17 Norway Oslo @ John Dee
23.10.17 Sweden Gothenburg @ Sticky Fingers
24.10.17 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
25.10.17 Holland Haarlem @ Patronaat
26.10.17 Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller
27.10.17 Belgium Antwerp @ Zappa
28.10.17 Germany Köln @ Essigfabrik
Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de