Australiens Nummer-1-Export in Sachen extreme Musik, THY ART IS MURDER, werden am 18. August ihr neues Album »Dear Desolation« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlichen. Checkt hier das Musikvideo zur ersten Single ‚Slaves Beyond Death‘.

»Dear Desolation« wurde von Will Putney im Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Eliran Kantor (HATEBREED, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).

THY ART IS MURDER-Sänger C.J. McMahon kommentiert: „I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.“

Gitarrist Andy Marsh fügt hinzu: „Hate, War, Desolation; the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself. We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet: »Dear Desolation«.“

Bestellt »Dear Desolation« in verschiedenen Formaten und Bundles aus der ganzen Welt ganz einfach über https://www.thyartismurder.net. Bestellt das Album ab sofort über iTunes oder Amazon vor und erhaltet ‚Slaves Beyond Death‘ sofort.

THY ART IS MURDER

AFTER THE BURIAL

OCEANO

JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED

presented by Metal Hammer

29.09.17 Germany München @ Backstage

30.09.17 Switzerland Lausanne @ Ancient Astronaut

01.10.17 Germany Karlsruhe @ Substage

02.10.17 Day Off

03.10.17 UK Cardiff Cardiff @ Uni

04.10.17 UK Leeds @ Key Club

05.10.17 UK Glasgow @ Garage

06.10.17 UK Manchester @ Club Academy

07.10.17 UK Birmingham @ O2 Academy2

08.10.17 UK London @ The Electric Ballroom

09.10.17 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

10.10.17 France Paris @ Backstage By The Mill

11.10.17 France Toulouse @ Connexion Live

12.10.17 Spain Madrid @ Caracol

13.10.17 Spain Barcelona @ Razzmatazz

14.10.17 France Lyon @ CCO

15.10.17 Italy Brescia @ Circolo Colony

16.10.17 Day Off

17.10.17 Austria Wien @ Flex

18.10.17 Czech Rep Prague @ Nova Chmelnice

19.10.17 Germany Berlin @ SO36

20.10.17 Denmark Copenhagen @ Vega

21.10.17 Sweden Stockholm @ Kraken

22.10.17 Norway Oslo @ John Dee

23.10.17 Sweden Gothenburg @ Sticky Fingers

24.10.17 Germany Hamburg @ Logo

25.10.17 Holland Haarlem @ Patronaat

26.10.17 Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller

27.10.17 Belgium Antwerp @ Zappa

28.10.17 Germany Köln @ Essigfabrik

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

