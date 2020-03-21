Traitors Gate: unterschreiben weltweiten Deal bei Pure Steel Records

Die aus Süd Wales stammenden NWoBHM Metaller Traitors Gate, haben einen weltweiten Deal bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.

Die Band, die sich 1982 gründete, veröffentlichte bisher 2 EP’s (Devil Takes The High Road, Only The Strong) und schließlich 2018 ihren ersten Longplayer Fallen. Ihr neues Album, an welchem Sie gerade arbeiten, wird über Pure Steel Records erscheinen.

Bandstatement:

”We are very excited to announce that the forthcoming Traitors Gate album will be released on the Pure Steel Records label. Pure Steel are genuine supporters of the whole metal genre and have a great track record when it comes to promoting bands on the Pure Steel label. We are really looking forward to working with the Pure Steel team, and to creating our best recorded and live material yet. Metal Forever!”.

Line-Up:

Sy Davies – Gesang

Andy D’Urso – Gitarre

Steve Colley – Bassgitarre

Paul House – Schlagzeug