Tribulation: geben Details zur neuen EP „Hamartia“ bekannt und veröffentlichen die Single/Video „Axis Mundi“

Am 7. April werden Tribulation ihre neue EP Hamartia über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Letztes Jahr hat das Quartett den Titeltrack Hamartia als standalone Single veröffentlicht; jetzt melden sie sich mit einer weiteren Single/Video zurück: Axis Mundi.

Adam Zaars (Gitarrist) kommentiert: „Axis Mundi sees Tribulation entering The Machine Age through the lens of dystopian fiction in a journey to the centre of the world, and beyond. Being the first composition by Joseph Tholl (Gitarrist), it offers the listener and the viewer a new set of flavours and hues to the palate, and from the palette that constitutes the egregore that is Tribulation. A new year calls for a fresh start, so please consider making this a part of the soundtrack to yours.“

Das offizielle Video (unter der Regie von Johan Bååth und in Zusammenarbeit mit Astrid Bergdahl) ist hier zu sehen:

Hamartia kann ab sofort hier https://tribulation.lnk.to/hamartia -vorbestellt werden. Die EP gibt es in folgenden Versionen:

–Ltd. CD Digipak

–180g black vinyl

–Lilac vinyl available from CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMdistro.de (limited to 500 copies)

–Transparent blue vinyl available from Tribulation (limited to 300 copies)

–Digital EP

In den Abgründen der schwedischen Death-Metal-Szene entstanden, waren Tribulation schon immer die schattenhaften Outlaws des Undergrounds – und mit Hamartia schlagen sie nun ein neues Kapitel in ihrer düsteren Geschichte auf. Das Songwriting der Gruppe hat eine deutliche Verjüngungskur erfahren; der neue Gitarrist Joseph Tholl ersetzte den ausgestiegenen Jonathan Hultén, was wiederum zur Entstehung dieser EP führte. Aufgenommen in Stockholm mit Robert Pehrsson im Humbucker Studio und Linus Björklund im Ryssviken Studio, bevor sie von Tom Dalgety in Großbritannien abgemischt wurden und dann nach Stockholm zurückkehrten, um von Magnus Lindberg in den Redmount Studios gemastert zu werden, ist Hamartia eine Verkörperung all dessen, was eingefleischte Fans der Schweden erwarten – nur etwas mehr auf den Punkt, düsterer und giftiger. Diese vier neuen Songs zeigen eine Band in Bestform.

„The plan going forward is that Joseph and I will split the writing duties, just as me and Jonathan did before,“ sagt Gitarrist Adam Zaars. „The other difference this time is that we did work a bit closer with each other on these songs. On the last couple of albums, we’ve basically written our material separately. This time, even though Joseph wrote Axis Mundi and I wrote the other two songs, I still went to Stockholm every other weekend for the entire Spring leading up to the recording, and we sat together and tried different things out. We’ve worked closer this time than we’ve done at least since The Children Of The Night. Comparing it to the last album, I’d say the new songs are a bit more cynical, harsher in a way.“

Außerdem denkt Zaars bereits über den nächsten Schritt von Tribulation nach. “Fairly soon, I hope we can record something – an album before anything else,“ schließt er. „In some ways, I’ve already started writing, but I don’t have a complete song to show anyone yet. I’ve got a lot of material, so we just need time to piece it all together…

We did a tour with Watain, Abbath and Bölzer last year and that was great, and this year we’re going to focus on festivals…and writing new material!“

Hamartia Tracklist:

1. Hamartia

2. Axis Mundi

3. Hemoclysm

4. Vengeance (The Pact) [Blue Öyster Cult Cover]

Album Artwork by: Adam Zaars

Tribulation – live 2023:

Feb. 25, 2023 – Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat / Complexity Fest

June 1-3, 2023 – Blädinge (Sweden) – Tyrolen Blädinge / Muskelrock

July 5-8, 2023 – Ballenstedt (Germany) – Rockharz Festival

July 8, 2023 – Dortmund (Germany) – Tombstoned Fest

July 28-29, 2023 – Freissenbüttel (Germany) – Burning Q Festival

Aug. 10-12, 2023 – Schlotheim (Germany) – Party.San Open Air

Aug. 9-12, 2023 – Jaromer (Czech Republic) – Brutal Assault Festival

Aug. 11-13, 2023 – Kortrijk (Belgium) – Alcatraz Open Air

Nov. 10-11, 2023 – Umea (Sweden) – House Of Metal Festival

More shows to be announced soon…

Tribulation Line-Up:

Johannes Andersson – Vocals, Bass

Adam Zaars – Guitars

Joseph Tholl – Guitars

Oscar Leander – Drums

Tribulation online:

www.tribulation.se

www.facebook.com/TribulationSweden