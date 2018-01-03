Das Jahr startet mit einem Knall bzw. mit einem neuen Turbonegro Album ROCKNROLL MACHINE. Genau 20 Jahre nach dem Album Apocalypse Dudes erscheint genau am selben Tag die neue Platte.

Band Statement:

„February 2018, twenty years after Apocalypse Dudes, on the same release date, we are happy to deliver a brand new Turbonegro album – our first since a record from 2012 that we can’t really say the title of right now. It’s a batch of songs coming from the joy of being a rock machine of six brothers and sisters, with the greatest fans, and our life long dedication to rock’n’roll music as an art form.“