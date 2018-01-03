Das Jahr startet mit einem Knall bzw. mit einem neuen Turbonegro Album ROCKNROLL MACHINE. Genau 20 Jahre nach dem Album Apocalypse Dudes erscheint genau am selben Tag die neue Platte.
Band Statement:
„February 2018, twenty years after Apocalypse Dudes, on the same release date, we are happy to deliver a brand new Turbonegro album – our first since a record from 2012 that we can’t really say the title of right now. It’s a batch of songs coming from the joy of being a rock machine of six brothers and sisters, with the greatest fans, and our life long dedication to rock’n’roll music as an art form.“
Live wird die Band am 10.03 in Berlin im SO36 zu sehen sein.
Tracklisting
1. The Rock And Roll Suite Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation
2. Part II: Well Hello
3. Part III: RockNRoll Machine
4. Hurry Up & Die
5. Fist City
6. Skinhead Rock & Roll
7. Hot For Nietzsche
8. On The Rag
9. Let The Punishment Fit The Behind
10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad
11. Special Education
Neben dem bereits bekannten Hot For Nietzsche gibt es mit Part III: RockNRoll Machine auch einen ersten neuen Song.