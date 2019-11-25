Tvinna: veröffentlichen erste Single und Video zu „The Gore“

Tvinna ist eine international aufgestellte Band bestehend aus Laura Fella (Faun), Fiona Rüggeberg (Faun) und Fieke van den Hurk (Musikerin/Produzentin von u.a. Eivør, Omnia, Cesair). Die Band gründete sich 2017 mit der Hilfe von Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie) um weiblichen Gesang und Power zu Hauptaugenmerk zu machen.

Gemeinsam verwandeln Laura, Fiona und Fieke den Kern der Weiblichkeit in Musik, um zu verstärken, ermutigen und erwecken, was einst zum schlummern gebracht wurde. Mehrsimmiger Gesang, Akkordeon und Elektrosounds – begleitet von Rafael Salzmann (Eluveitie) an der Gitarre und Bass sowie Jasper Barendregt (Dodecahedron, Ulsect) an den Drums & Beats – verbinden und beschwören ein intensives, musikalisches Erlebnis.

Hier könnt ihr The Gore streamen und downloaden:

https://orcd.co/thegoresingle

https://tvinna.bandcamp.com/

Tvinna sagen über den Song: “The Gore tells you about Life. The life that runs through our veins, which is carrying our past, our present and our future along with it. With this song we reflect on our everlasting connectedness, this unescapable secret of Nature that we carry deep within ourselves. The song is telling of the lives, the loves and the sufferings of those before us – our mothers, our sisters, our fathers and our brothers – and about where we may find their traces. It is the connection between every single one of us – a song about the blood that soaks our earth.

The Gore has been the first song that the three of us – Fieke, Fiona and Laura – wrote together and therefore the first song that was brought to life by putting our three hearts and souls into it. As the song deals with a topic which is both so intricate and huge as our interconnectedness, we are curiously looking forward to experience what will be awakened in those hearing and watching The Gore.”

Das Video zu The Gore könnt ihr hier sehen:

Über das Video sagt die Band: “Picturizing The Gore was a decision we made pretty early – actually while still deeply into the songwriting phase – as we already felt that this song was very close to our hearts. Creating the video in Denmark together with Icelandic filmmaker Gaui H has been an incredibly intensive, sometimes even surreal and challenging experience – all in beautiful ways, and we are very proud of the result. We did our own location scouting, wrote the script and handcrafted most of the props you can see in the video by ourselves – so we could show as much of Tvinna as possible. The biggest challenge, a particularly important one to us, has been reflecting the interconnectedness of nature and life which The Gore is about. It turned out to also tell a very personal story about the entangling within Tvinna, the bonding between ourselves as a band with this very first song we are releasing.”

https://www.facebook.com/we.are.tvinna/