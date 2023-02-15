Underoath: unterschreiben weltweiten Deal bei MNRK Heavy

Underoath geben bekannt, dass sie bei MNRK Heavy einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag unterzeichnet haben und veröffentlichen heute den Teaser zur neuen Single Let Go HIER! anhören.

Scott Givens, SVP der MNRK Music Group, kommentiert die Begeisterung über das Signing: “Rarely does the opportunity present itself to partner with a band as amazing as Underoath. When that opportunity was presented, we seized it immediately, and speaking for the entire company; we are truly honored they gave us a chance to work with them on their upcoming recordings. The band has had a remarkable career, and all of us at the MRNK Music Group can’t wait to accompany them on their next phase of it.”



Underoath fügt hinzu, “Choosing who we partner with in releasing our music is always a huge decision. The team at MNRK simply rules, understands our vision, and is passionate about the music. We couldn’t be more excited and ready to work with the MNRK team to release some of our favorite work to date.”



Underoathgelingt es, das Gleichgewicht zwischen Chaos und Harmonie mit jeder neuen Veröffentlichung neu zu erfinden. Ihre Kompositionen, die aus kreativer Energie entstehen, werden zu Hymnen. Selbst wenn die Band fast explodiert, verdichtet sich die brodelnde Energie zu etwas, das Millionen von Menschen tief berührt.



Ihre beiden Goldalben und drei Grammy-Nominierungen stehen in krassem Gegensatz zur Idee kommerzieller Kompromisse. Der Underoath-Katalog setzt Lärm, Aggression und Atmosphäre ebenso gekonnt ein wie Melodie. Die Kombination aus Härte und Überdrehtheit auf „Define the Great Line“ macht es zum einzigen Album seiner Art, das auf Platz 2 der Billboard 200 einstieg.