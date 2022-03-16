Urkraft: enthüllen Trackliste des kommenden Albums

Die dänische Death Metal-Abrissbirne Urkraft wird am 27.05.2022 ein neues Album namens The True Protagonist bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Heute hat die Band die Trackliste des Albums enthüllt, welche weiter unten verfügbar ist.
Es ist das fünfte Studioalbum der Band und wurde von Tue Madsen gemischt und gemastert.
Für die Gestaltung des Coverartworks ist Morten Grønnegaard verantwortlich.
Beim Song I Bring Nothing To The Table ist Kim Song Sternkopf (Møl) als Gastsänger mit von der Partie.
Hier kann man das Album bereits als CD Digipack sowie als limitierte Vinyl LP vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/thetrueprotagonist
Urkraft bleiben ihrem Sound und Stil treu, haben in die neuen Songs jedoch eine Menge aufgestaute Wut und Aggressionen einfließen lassen.
Urkraft – The True Protagonist
CD Digipack
1. Uforskyldte Sår
2. The True Protagonist
3. I Got Blood
4. I Bring Nothing To The Table (Feat. Kim Song Sternkopf)
5. The Human Resignation
6. The Burden Without A Name
7. Well Intentioned Sons
8. Go, Get Your Bones
9. Changing Manscape
10. Prepare The Flesh
11. We Can’t Recognize
Ltd. Vinyl LP
A-Side
Uforskyldte Sår
The True Protagonist
I Got Blood
I Bring Nothing To The Table (Feat. Kim Song Sternkopf)
The Human Resignation
The Burden Without A Name
B-Side
Well Intentioned Sons
Go, Get Your Bones
Changing Manscape
Prepare The Flesh
We Can’t Recognize
Urkraft live:
09.04.2022 DK Slagelse – Slagelse Musikhus og Badeanstalten
21.-22.10.2022 DK Odense – Musikhuset Posten (Odense Metalfest)