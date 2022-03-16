Urkraft: enthüllen Trackliste des kommenden Albums

Die dänische Death Metal-Abrissbirne Urkraft wird am 27.05.2022 ein neues Album namens The True Protagonist bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Heute hat die Band die Trackliste des Albums enthüllt, welche weiter unten verfügbar ist.

Es ist das fünfte Studioalbum der Band und wurde von Tue Madsen gemischt und gemastert.

Für die Gestaltung des Coverartworks ist Morten Grønnegaard verantwortlich.

Beim Song I Bring Nothing To The Table ist Kim Song Sternkopf (Møl) als Gastsänger mit von der Partie.

Hier kann man das Album bereits als CD Digipack sowie als limitierte Vinyl LP vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/thetrueprotagonist

Urkraft bleiben ihrem Sound und Stil treu, haben in die neuen Songs jedoch eine Menge aufgestaute Wut und Aggressionen einfließen lassen.

Urkraft – The True Protagonist

CD Digipack

1. Uforskyldte Sår

2. The True Protagonist

3. I Got Blood

4. I Bring Nothing To The Table (Feat. Kim Song Sternkopf)

5. The Human Resignation

6. The Burden Without A Name

7. Well Intentioned Sons

8. Go, Get Your Bones

9. Changing Manscape

10. Prepare The Flesh

11. We Can’t Recognize

Ltd. Vinyl LP

A-Side

Uforskyldte Sår

The True Protagonist

I Got Blood

I Bring Nothing To The Table (Feat. Kim Song Sternkopf)

The Human Resignation

The Burden Without A Name

B-Side

Well Intentioned Sons

Go, Get Your Bones

Changing Manscape

Prepare The Flesh

We Can’t Recognize

Urkraft live:

09.04.2022 DK Slagelse – Slagelse Musikhus og Badeanstalten

21.-22.10.2022 DK Odense – Musikhuset Posten (Odense Metalfest)

https://urkraft.dk

https://www.facebook.com/urkraftofficial