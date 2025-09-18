Urne: kündigen neues Studioalbum „Setting Fire To The Sky“ an, das am 30.01.2026 über Spinefarm erscheint

Die Londoner Modern-Metal-Band Urne, bestehend aus Joe Nally (Bass, Gesang), Angus Neyra (Gitarre) und James Cook (Schlagzeug), hat die Details zu ihrem neuen Studioalbum Setting Fire To The Sky bekannt gegeben.

Das Album, produziert von Justin Hill, dem Co-Sänger von SikTh, und gemixt von Johann Meyer im Silvercord Studio, wurde von Tony Lindstrom im Fascination Street Studio gemastert. Der Release ist für den 30. Januar 2026 über Spinefarm geplant. Setting Fire To The Sky entfaltet eine Sturmflut aus Griffigkeit, Selbstbewusstsein und Großartigkeit.

Mit einer Mischung aus knurrigem Hardcore, extremen Einflüssen und einem starken Sinn für den klassischen Heavy Metal, vereinen sich all diese Elemente in der Grabkammer von Urne und treiben die Band voran. Nally äußert dazu: „I feel like I’m in Metallica in 1988 with what we do.“

Die Ankündigung wird von der Veröffentlichung der neuen Single Be Not Dismayed begleitet, die teilweise eine Einladung an jüngere Fans darstellt, sich von den großen Typen, den Battle Jackets und den Patches, die sie bei Konzerten und Festivals umgeben, nicht einschüchtern zu lassen. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Be Not Dismayed hier streamen: https://urne.lnk.to/BeNotDismayed

Nally erklärt: „I wrote the lyrics to Be Not Dismayed after spending a few summers playing some of the best metal festivals around and seeing the buzz that fans would have by being there. On people’s faces, you could see they were experiencing pure elation, and I guess it took me back to that feeling I used to have going to shows. I clearly remember the feeling I had when I went to see Slayer for the first time at the London Astoria. I went through it all. In the end, it was the moment that set me on a path to where I am now.“

Urne hat Kurtis Bagley als zweiten Gitarristen für die Live-Band engagiert. Kurtis gab sein Live-Debüt bei dem ausverkauften Konzert von Urne im Camden Assembly in London und ist im Video zu Be Not Dismayed zu sehen.

Auf dem Album wird die innovative Cellistin Jo Quail als Gastmusikerin im melancholischen Albumabschluss Breathe zu hören sein, während das über neun Minuten lange, sich wellenartig entwickelnde Epos Harken The Waves, das bereits vor einiger Zeit als Single veröffentlicht wurde, Gastgesang von Troy Sanders (Mastodon) beinhaltet.

Setting Fire To The Sky – Tracklist:

1. Be Not Dismayed

2. Weeping To The World

3. The Spirit, Alive

4. Setting Fire To The Sky

5. The Ancient Horizon

6. Towards The Harmony Hall

7. Harken The Waves (feat. Troy Sanders)

8. Breathe (Feat. Jo Quail)

9. Nocturnal Forms (CD & Digital – Bonustrack)

Die beeindruckende Albumcover-Gestaltung stammt von dem in New York ansässigen Künstler Dan Zollinger.

Nally fügt hinzu: „The artwork for the last album was so dark, this time around we wanted to go in the complete opposite direction. I had never worked with a real artist before, but I had a clear idea of what I wanted, and Dan Zollinger has done more than capture that. We feel it ties in perfectly with what this album is, where we are as a band, and what is to come.“

Das Album Setting Fire To The Sky kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

Urne haben kürzlich ein ausverkauftes Headline-Konzert im Camden Assembly in London gespielt und werden im Dezember als Teil der Abschiedstour von Orange Goblin durch das Vereinigte Königreich touren. Im nächsten Jahr, im Februar, startet die Band eine Headliner-Tour durch Deutschland und Frankreich.

Urne – Headline Tour 2026

17.02.2026 – (DE) Berlin, Cassiopeia

19.02.2026 – (DE) Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

20.02.2026 – (NL) Eidenhoven, Cafe The Jack

21.02.2026 – (FR) Paris, La Maroquinerie

22.02.2026 – (FR) Lyon, Transbordeur Club

Tickets: https://urneofficial.com/#Upcoming-Events

