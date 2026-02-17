Vardis: kündigen neues Archiv-Album „100 M.P.H. ’79 Revisited“ an

Vardis freuen sich, die Veröffentlichung eines brandneuen Archivalbums anzukündigen, das unveröffentlichte Studioaufnahmen aus den 70er Jahren und früheste Eigenveröffentlichungen vereint, die hier erstmals wiederveröffentlicht werden. Die Aufnahmen entstanden zwischen 1977 und 1980 und zeigen Vardis in Höchstform während ihrer prägenden Phase, in der Hard Boogie und Heavy Rock verschmolzen und so den NWOBHM-Sound der Band prägten.

Alan Selway sagt über 100 M.P.H. ’79 Revisited: “This album represents our journey. From hopefuls to recording artists, plotting a course of licking stamps, building speaker boxes, wielding spanners and screwdrivers in greasy hands and endless late nights in motorway services after triumphant performances in all manner of venues, from grotty pubs with their sticky carpets to tour date rock clubs filled with denim, leather and shaking heads. It represents a friendship forged in a common goal: to progress and ultimately succeed. From a boy to a man, I grew up with this band, with these comrades, these songs.”

Bassist Alan Selway erinnert sich: “With some inventive overdubbing of acoustic guitar, tambourine and double-tracked vocals plus my harmony vocals on the first recorded version of ‘Blue Rock’, we were beginning to explore arrangements and expand the band’s capabilities beyond our usual live loud straight- down-the-line three-piece boogie.”

100 M.P.H. ’79 Revisited – Trackliste:

1. 100 M.P.H.

2. Blue Rock

3. Destiny

4. The World’s Insane

5. If I Were King

6. Out Of The Way

7. Dirty Money

8. Situation Negative

9. Rock’N’Roll Lullaby

CD Bonustracks

10. Blue Rock

11. Dirty Money

12. The World’s Insane

100 M.P.H. ’79 Revisited erscheint am 24. April 2026 als CD und LP bei High Roller Records sowie digital bei Hoplite Records. Die CD-Version von 100 M.P.H. ’79 Revisited enthält drei exklusive Bonusaufnahmen von Blue Rock, Dirty Money und The World’s Insane, die im Juli 1978 in den Ohm Studios aufgenommen wurden.

Verfügbare Formate:

LP auf 180g schwarzem und limitiertem lila-gesprenkeltem Vinyl, 12-seitiges Booklet, Textblatt, Poster, A5-Fotokarte

CD im Schuber, 3 Bonustracks, ausführliches Booklet, Poster

Vollständig restauriertes Audio von den Original-Masterbändern

Archivmaterial und Liner Notes von Bassist Alan Selway

Aufnahmebesetzung:

Steve Zodiac – Gitarre, Akustikgitarre, Gesang

Alan Selway – Bass, Klavier, Hintergrundgesang

Phil Medley – Schlagzeug (Track 1–4)

Gary Pearson – Schlagzeug (Track 5+6)

Paul Wadkin – Schlagzeug (Track 7–12)

Vardis‚ Debütalbum 100 M.P.H. wurde live im Electric Ballroom in London aufgenommen und 1980 von Logo Records veröffentlicht, gilt als einer der Meilensteine ​​der glorreichen NWOBHM-Ära. Die Wurzeln von Vardis reichen jedoch bis ins Jahr 1977 zurück, als sie sich in Wakefield unter dem Namen Quo Vadis gründeten.

Zusammen mit fünf weiteren Songs vereint 100 M.P.H. ’79 Revisited neun der frühesten Studioaufnahmen von Vardis. Das Album wurde im September 2025 von Patrick W. Engel in seinem Temple Of Disharmony gemastert (inklusive zusätzlicher Audio-Restaurierung), um die bestmögliche Klangqualität zu gewährleisten. Die EP enthält neue Liner Notes von Bassist Alan Selway.

