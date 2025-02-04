W.A.S.P.: kündigen weitere Termine in Europa und UK für die „Album ONE Alive World Tour 2025“ an

W.A.S.P. kündigen weitere Termine für die Album ONE Alive World Tour 2025 in Europa und Großbritannien an, bei der sie ihr komplettes Debütalbum von Anfang bis Ende spielen werden.

„2025 W.A.S.P. will bring the much anticipated Album One Alive Tour to Europe and the U.K. This is the tour that showcases the album that started the long, long, undying bond between the Band and all the fans in all the countries where our international success first began 40 years ago. This tour showcases for the first time, that landmark First Album, Played in its Entirety, From Top to Bottom, most likely never to be repeated ever again. So be there and see these Winged Assassins, and witness this once in a lifetime even.“ – Blackie Lawless

BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider und The Metal Voice haben die Album ONE Alive Tour als eine der besten Touren 2024 ausgewählt. W.A.S.P. bringen die Album ONE Alive Tour im Jahr 2025 nach Südamerika, Europa und Großbritannien.

Seht euch hier den Teaser zur Album ONE Alive Tour 2025 an:

Lawless und Co. werden das ultimative, unglaubliche Spektakel abliefern und die farbenfrohe Geschichte von W.A.S.P. zum Leben erwecken, indem sie dieses verehrte Album in voller Länge spielen werden … Ein weiteres Mal… Ein letztes Mal… Album ONE Alive!

W.A.S.P. werden wieder VIP-Tickets für ausgewählte Shows anbieten, die den Fans die Möglichkeit geben, Blackie Lawless zu treffen, ein persönliches Foto mit Blackie zu bekommen, Autogramme zu bekommen und an einem sehr persönlichen Q&A mit Blackie teilzunehmen. VIP-Tickets können unter https://waspnation.myshopify.com erworben werden. W.A.S.P.-Bonustracks und B-Sides werden am 13. Februar auf digitalen Diensten veröffentlicht. Das 7 Savage-CD-Boxset ist ab sofort unter https://waspmadfish.lnk.to/7_Savage_CD erhältlich.

Headline-Shows – Album ONE Alive World Tour 2025

06/07 Berlin, Germany – Astra

06/10 Vaureal, France – Le Forum – Sold Out

06/11 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

06/12 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

06/13 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

07/11 Belgrade, Serbia- Hangar Luka Beograd

07/16 Milan, Italy – Live Club

07/20 Norwich, England – UEA

07/22 Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

07/23 Belfast, N. Ireland – Telegraph Building

07/25 Glasgow, Scotland – Academy

07/27 Nottingham, England – Rock City

07/29 Riddes, Switzerland – Salle de l’Abeille – Sold Out

07/30 Zurich, Swwitzerland- Komplex

08/03 Munich, Germany – Backstage

08/04 Stuttgart, Germany – Longhorn

9/26 Newcastle, England – Newcastle O2 City Hall *

9/27 Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse *

9/28 London, England- Hammersmith *

10/01 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

10/03 Prague, Czech Republic- Lucerna

10/06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

10/07 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

10/08 Lund, Sweden – Mejeriet

10/10 Gothenburg, Sweden – Filmstudion

10/11 Örebro, Sweden – Conventum Kongress

10/12 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

10/14 Falun, Sweden – Heymakers

10/15 Östersund, Sweden – Folkets Hus

10/17 Oulu, Finland – Tullisali

10/18 Helsinki, Finland – House Of Culture

10/19 Tampere, Finland – Tavara-asema

10/21 Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas

10/25 Zilina, Slovakia – Event House

*Support Act – Armored Saint

Festival-Shows – Greatest Hits

06/06 Mystic Festival – Poland

06/08 Rock Hard Festival – Germany

06/14 Into The Grave – Netherlands

07/10 Area 53 Festival – Austria

07/12 Midalidare Open Air – Bulgaria

07/14 Rockwave Festival – Greece

07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival – Spain

07/26 Steelhouse Festival – Wales

08/01 Skogsröjet Festival – Sweden

08/02 Wacken Open Air – Germany – Sold Out

08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- Spain

08/08 Alcatraz Festival – Belgium

Termine und Tickets: WASPnation.com/tour

