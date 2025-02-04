W.A.S.P.: kündigen weitere Termine in Europa und UK für die „Album ONE Alive World Tour 2025“ an

W.A.S.P. kündigen weitere Termine für die Album ONE Alive World Tour 2025 in Europa und Großbritannien an, bei der sie ihr komplettes Debütalbum von Anfang bis Ende spielen werden.
„2025 W.A.S.P. will bring the much anticipated Album One Alive Tour to Europe and the U.K. This is the tour that showcases the album that started the long, long, undying bond between the Band and all the fans in all the countries where our international success first began 40 years ago. This tour showcases for the first time, that landmark First Album, Played in its Entirety, From Top to Bottom, most likely never to be repeated ever again. So be there and see these Winged Assassins, and witness this once in a lifetime even.“ – Blackie Lawless
BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider und The Metal Voice haben die Album ONE Alive Tour als eine der besten Touren 2024 ausgewählt. W.A.S.P. bringen die Album ONE Alive Tour im Jahr 2025 nach Südamerika, Europa und Großbritannien.
Seht euch hier den Teaser zur Album ONE Alive Tour 2025 an:
Lawless und Co. werden das ultimative, unglaubliche Spektakel abliefern und die farbenfrohe Geschichte von W.A.S.P. zum Leben erwecken, indem sie dieses verehrte Album in voller Länge spielen werden … Ein weiteres Mal… Ein letztes Mal… Album ONE Alive!
W.A.S.P. werden wieder VIP-Tickets für ausgewählte Shows anbieten, die den Fans die Möglichkeit geben, Blackie Lawless zu treffen, ein persönliches Foto mit Blackie zu bekommen, Autogramme zu bekommen und an einem sehr persönlichen Q&A mit Blackie teilzunehmen. VIP-Tickets können unter https://waspnation.myshopify.com erworben werden. W.A.S.P.-Bonustracks und B-Sides werden am 13. Februar auf digitalen Diensten veröffentlicht. Das 7 Savage-CD-Boxset ist ab sofort unter https://waspmadfish.lnk.to/7_Savage_CD erhältlich.
Headline-Shows – Album ONE Alive World Tour 2025
06/07 Berlin, Germany – Astra
06/10 Vaureal, France – Le Forum – Sold Out
06/11 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
06/12 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
06/13 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
07/11 Belgrade, Serbia- Hangar Luka Beograd
07/16 Milan, Italy – Live Club
07/20 Norwich, England – UEA
07/22 Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
07/23 Belfast, N. Ireland – Telegraph Building
07/25 Glasgow, Scotland – Academy
07/27 Nottingham, England – Rock City
07/29 Riddes, Switzerland – Salle de l’Abeille – Sold Out
07/30 Zurich, Swwitzerland- Komplex
08/03 Munich, Germany – Backstage
08/04 Stuttgart, Germany – Longhorn
9/26 Newcastle, England – Newcastle O2 City Hall *
9/27 Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse *
9/28 London, England- Hammersmith *
10/01 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
10/03 Prague, Czech Republic- Lucerna
10/06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
10/07 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
10/08 Lund, Sweden – Mejeriet
10/10 Gothenburg, Sweden – Filmstudion
10/11 Örebro, Sweden – Conventum Kongress
10/12 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
10/14 Falun, Sweden – Heymakers
10/15 Östersund, Sweden – Folkets Hus
10/17 Oulu, Finland – Tullisali
10/18 Helsinki, Finland – House Of Culture
10/19 Tampere, Finland – Tavara-asema
10/21 Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas
10/25 Zilina, Slovakia – Event House
*Support Act – Armored Saint
Festival-Shows – Greatest Hits
06/06 Mystic Festival – Poland
06/08 Rock Hard Festival – Germany
06/14 Into The Grave – Netherlands
07/10 Area 53 Festival – Austria
07/12 Midalidare Open Air – Bulgaria
07/14 Rockwave Festival – Greece
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival – Spain
07/26 Steelhouse Festival – Wales
08/01 Skogsröjet Festival – Sweden
08/02 Wacken Open Air – Germany – Sold Out
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- Spain
08/08 Alcatraz Festival – Belgium
Termine und Tickets: WASPnation.com/tour
